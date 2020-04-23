Juice WRLD’s Mother Establishes Live Free 999 Fund for Mental Health – Variety

Carmela Wallace, mom of late rapper Juice WRLD, introduced on Wednesday that she has created the Live Free 999 Fund, a charitable group which goals to assist younger folks fighting their psychological well being.

In honor of Juice WLRD, whose actual title was Jarad Higgins, Live Free 999 will give attention to normalizing the dialog round habit, nervousness and despair in underserved communities. The group will help packages that compassionately deal with these subjects and assist younger folks discover constructive methods to course of them, like Higgins did along with his music.

Higgins died in December 2019 at age 21 after struggling a seizure at Halfway Airport in Chicago, Ailing. The reason for loss of life was later revealed to be an unintended overdose. In a press release, Wallace confirmed that she was conscious of his battle with habit and psychological well being, and has chosen to share his story with the world with the intention to assist those that could also be in an analogous state of affairs.

“Younger folks around the globe had been really touched by Jarad’s music as a result of he spoke to points and conditions in his music that resonated with them so deeply,” mentioned Wallace. “I made the choice upon his loss of life that I used to be going to share his struggles with the world with the target of serving to others. It’s my want to assist those that are hurting by offering entry to schooling, prevention and remedy for opioid and different types of drug habit. It’s my hope that Live Free 999 will assist folks simply as Jarad’s music has and can proceed to the touch lives for years to return.”

The Live Free 999 Fund established by Carmela Wallace will obtain further help by way of Grade A and Interscope Data. Live Free 999 is a fund of the Leisure Business Basis (EIF) and, a 501(c)(3) charitable group. For extra data, go to www.LiveFree999.org.