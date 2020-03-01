Juicy J Slams His Record Company in New Song, Then Backs Down

UPDATE: Juicy J’s social-media rant apparently helped to resolve his points with Columbia Data, though we’d advise him to not make a behavior of it. Authentic article is under his tweet.

Rapper Juicy J is seemingly concerned in a dispute together with his label, Columbia Data, and was agitated sufficient early Saturday to fireplace off a collection of nasty social media posts directed on the label, and even a brand new tune known as “F— Columbia Data.”

Whereas the character of the dispute was unclear on the time of this text’s publication, in keeping with Juicy’s posts, it seems the label doesn’t need to launch his new album, not less than not in the best way or on the time he needs.

Whereas “F— Columbia Data” isn’t a lot of a tune — merely a few verses of ranting on the label over a repeated “F— y’all hoes” — descriptive traces embrace, “If I waited on Columbia then I’d be out right here broke/ I bought albums, bought out excursions, however I by no means bought my soul/ N—a do all this f—in’ grindin’, hustling’ 24/7/ Quickly as my sh– begin bubblin’ up, they need all of the credit score.” Together with a collection of posts main as much as the tune, Juicy posted a short video clip of himself dancing round a room, flipping the chook whereas it performs.

Reps for the label and Juicy didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for remark.

The tirade started with a tweet from Juicy stating, “F— @Columbia Data I’m gonna leak my complete album keep tuned,” then he dropped the tune on Soundcloud and YouTube a few hours later.

The tune’s put up was accompanied by a 1990s-era picture of Prince with the phrase “Slave” written on his face; Juicy is clearly trying to attract a parallel between his scenario with Columbia and that of Prince’s with Warner Bros. Data through the 1990s. Prince famously feuded with that label, to which he was signed for the primary 19 years of his profession, initially over the truth that the corporate declined to launch the prolific artist’s albums as usually as he needed, and finally over all the major-label contractual mannequin; he appeared publicly for a number of months with the phrase “slave” written on his face as an emblem of protest. Prince separated from Warner in 1996 and from that time on, owned all of his recordings and licensed them to a 123 of labels. A few years earlier than Prince’s demise, he inked a brand new cope with Warner that granted him possession over a lot of his early recordings with the label.

Juicy J’s tune concludes with Prince’s acceptance speech for the Artist of the Decade honor on the 2000 Soul Practice Awards, in which he says, “So long as you’re signed to a contract, you’ll take a minority share of the winnings.”

A founding member of Three Six Mafia — who gained an Academy Award in 2006 for his or her tune “It’s Laborious Out Right here for a Pimp,” from the movie “Hustle & Movement” — Juicy J has targeted on a solo profession over the previous decade, initially teaming up with Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang label after which signing with Columbia in 2012, first by way of a cope with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe imprint. (Through the years, Three Six Mafia launched a number of albums by means of Columbia or its mother or father firm, Sony Music.) He has launched simply two solo albums with the label — the latest being 2017’s “Rubba Band Enterprise” — and a collaborative album with Khalifa and others known as “Impolite Awakening.” Nevertheless, he has launched a number of mixtapes and appeared as a featured artist on dozens of songs — most famously Katy Perry’s hit 2013 tune “Darkish Horse,” in which Juicy discovered himself embroiled in the copyright lawsuits surrounding the tune, though his rap will not be one of many alleged infringements.

“I gave Columbia Data 20+ years of my life,” he wrote in one in all Saturday’s tweets, “and so they deal with me like backwash.”