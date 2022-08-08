‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ finally has a streaming premiere date, and it’s just around the corner

The premiere of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ has been without a doubt one of the biggest events this year in terms of anime. Although it was a very risky film for MAP study and those responsible, has undoubtedly deserved to become one of the highest grossing anime films in history and a mass phenomenon.

In Spain we had to wait a bit to see it, but Crunchyroll fulfilled and in style by premiering it in theaters and with a spectacular dubbing in Spanish. The prequel to ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ was on the billboard for several weeks, and very soon we will be able to enjoy it again in streaming.

How could it be otherwise…

Well, if the anime series can be seen in Crunchyroll and they were in charge of managing the theatrical release of the film, as indeed it could not be otherwise ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0′ It will also become part of the catalog of the specialized anime platform.

As confirmed at Crunchyroll Expo 2022, the film will be available on Crunchyroll from next September 21, so if you missed it at the time in the movies it’s the perfect time to catch up. The date coincides with the release of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan, although there is no word yet on when it will be released in physical format internationally.

From Crunchyroll they have confirmed that the announcement applies to the territories of North America, Central America, South America, Europe (except French-speaking territories), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and the CIS.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ serves as a prequel to the series and focuses on a new protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, whose best friend died were small. Nevertheless Rika turned into a terrible cursed spirit that is bound to him. Due to the presence of this curse, Yuta lives tormented and even wishes to die, but a sorcerer named Satoru Gojo convinces him to join a school where he can learn to control his abilities.