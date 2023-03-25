Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

After quite a long wait, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will start this year. It will adapt a few of the most exciting parts of the manga. Even though we don’t know much about the second season yet, what we do know is very exciting for fans of the popular Shonen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen became one of the most interesting new Shonen animes to come out in 2020. It had fun characters, great animation, and fights that really lived up to the hype. Since the first season ended in March 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for new episodes. In December 2021, they watched the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was a prequel to the main story of the series. Since then, there has been no new animated Jujutsu Kaisen content. All of that will change in 2023, though.

Will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Yes. A second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was confirmed in February at a stage event for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. At the time, the movie had been in Japanese theatres since December 24 and had made over $85.1 million. Gege Akutami, who made Jujutsu Kaisen, drew a picture of Yuta Okkotsu, the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Rika, his cursed spirit friend, to mark the news.

Characters and Voice Actors from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Get ready to turn up the air conditioning, because season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is going to be very hot. We’re talking about a cast of all-star voice actors who are sure to make our favorite characters even cooler.

Our hero, Yuji Itadori, is in charge of the attack. His pipes are played by Junya Enoki, a very talented person. And let’s not forget the fierce and beautiful Nobara Kugisaki, whose voice originally belonged to the one and only Asami Seto. And Megumi Fushiguro fans, get ready to fall in love with Yuma Uchida’s sweet voice.

But that’s not all! We also have the iconic Gojo Satoru, whose voice is given life by the unbeatable Yûichi Nakamura. And who could forget that Jun’ichi Suwabe was the voice of the infamous Ryomen Sukuna? And last but not least, we have Geto Suguru, who is smart and careful, and whose voice is played by Takahiro Sakurai. With this kind of cast, it’s no surprise that Jujutsu Kaisen is heating up the anime world. So put this season on your calendars, because it’s going to be awesome!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Story Details

The second season will pick up with the two plot lines right after where the first season left off. The Gojo’s Past arc (chapters 65–79) and the Shibuya Incident arc (chapters 79–136) will answer some of the most important questions from Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen. In the first arc, we learn more about Gojo’s past while he and Geto work on a mission that will change how they see Jujutsu society. Geto uses curses to try to lock Gojo away in a Prison Realm in the second story. Many fans say that if Studio Mappa does a good job adapting these two arcs, Jujutsu Kaisen could be a candidate for the best anime of 2023.

Season 1 Ending Recap

At the end of the first season, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, our main characters, were told to look into a string of mysterious deaths at Megumi’s old school. Megumi would have liked to go on the mission on its own, but Yuji and Nobara went with him. While they were trying to figure out what was going on, Yuji and Nobara were pulled out of the cursed domain by some other enemy.

Megumi was alone in the domain and had to take care of himself. He battled a special-grade cursed spirit and was able to get rid of it. Because of this, he got one of Sukuna’s fingers. While this was going on, Nobara and Yuji ran into the cursed womb brothers Eso and Kechizu and had to fight them. Nobara and Yuji won the battle against the cursed womb brothers because they fought hard and long.

The death of the two cursed womb brothers, on the other hand, made Choso very angry (brief screen time in JJK Season 1). He will have a big role in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which will start soon.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Outside of Asia, you should be able to watch Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll. Fans who want to see the first season of the hit show can do so on both Crunchyroll and HBOMax.

How many episodes are there in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

No one knows yet how many episodes will be in JJK’s second season. As of right now, the producers have affirmed that Season 2 of JJK will come out in two parts. This means that the new season, which will start in July 2023, will have up to 24–26 episodes. Most likely, Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will have 24 episodes, just like the first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will start on July 1, 2023. During the Jujutsu Kaisen event at Jump Fest 2023 on December 17, the tentative premiere date was announced along with a new trailer. The trailer gave us a new look at returning characters Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto and introduced new characters like Ruji Amanai and Toji Fushiguro.

As we’ve already said, this season is set to air in a row for two “cours,” which are Japanese broadcast seasons that last three months each. This means that season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will start airing in July and end before or just after the conclusion of December.

Jujutsu Kaisen Series Review

There is a little bit of everything in the anime: action, fantasy, drama, and comedy. The MAPPA did a great job with the animation. The smoothness of the animation’s details makes viewers feel like they are watching real life. The characters in this anime are fun, strong, cool, and funny, so they appeal to a wide range of people. Gojo Sotoru is the coolest and most badass character of all of them. The Gojo moments make the audience feel relaxed and happy.

The soundtrack is another thing that makes people more interested in the show. The best animations by MAPPA are the action scenes, and the majority of the fights in Jujutsu Kaisen are done with martial arts. Animators are finding it harder and harder to do this, but MAPPA saw it as a challenging task and made the battles Super Amazing.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the girls are not so saucy, and they are actually very inspiring. This Anime is so popular because it has so many things going for it. The anime’s bad guys are the coolest bad guys of the year. But also the cruelest. There are also a lot of scenes that will dry up your emotions.

Nothing is particularly bad about the Jujutsu Kaisen, and the funny parts are the strolls at the end of every episode. The voice actors for each character did a great job of giving Jujutsu Kaisen its epic feel.