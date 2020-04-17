Julia Child Documentary Lands at Sony Pictures Classics – Variety

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights, excluding home tv, to the upcoming Julia Child documentary from “RBG” filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West.

The movie, presently in manufacturing underneath the working title “Julia,” is being produced by West, Cohen and Think about Documentaries’ Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein.

“Julia” will use never-before-seen archival footage, private pictures, first-person narratives, and “leading edge” meals cinematography. The challenge will hint Child’s path, from her struggles to create and publish 1961’s “Mastering the Artwork of French Cooking,” which has bought greater than 2.5 million copies so far, to her change into an unlikely tv sensation from her present “The French Chef.”

“‘Julia’ guarantees to be a significant unbiased film occasion in 2021 — entertaining, revelatory and resonant for in the present day,” Sony Pictures Classics mentioned in a press release. “It’s nice to be in partnership with Think about, CNN Movies, and the formidable administrators, Julie Cohen and Betsy West. We count on audiences will embrace ‘Julia’ in a giant method.”

The movie is being produced with the total cooperation of Julia Child’s associates, household, and The Julia Child Basis for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. Books about Child — together with “My Life in France” (2007) “The French Chef in America: Julia Child’s Second Act” (2017) and “Dearie: The Outstanding Lifetime of Julia Child” (2013) — will function inspiration.

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Michael Rosenberg are government producing the documentary by means of Think about, Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Movies, in addition to Oren Jacoby of Storyville Movies. Bob Spitz and Alex Prud’homme, who penned books about Child, may even function government producers on the movie. CNN Movies will retain U.S. home broadcast rights to the characteristic.

Cohen and West acquired an Oscar nomination final 12 months for greatest documentary characteristic for “RBG,” a portrait of Supreme Court docket justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The deal was negotiated by Elsa Ramo on behalf of Think about Documentaries, Stacey Wolf on behalf of CNN Movies, and Sony Pictures Classics.

“Julia’s story is stunning, empowering, attractive, and downright scrumptious,” West mentioned in a press release. “To be engaged on this challenge with the groups at Sony Pictures Classics, Think about Documentaries and CNN Movies,” added Cohen, “is the crème fraîche on the tarte Tatin!”

Cohen and West are repped by CAA.