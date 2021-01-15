Julia Child Series Ordered at HBO Max

HBO Max has given out a sequence order to the drama based mostly on the lifetime of chef Julia Child.

“Julia” is impressed by Child’s life and her long-running tv sequence, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the now standard style of cooking reveals. Child will likely be performed by Sarah Lancashire. The sequence additionally stars David Hyde Pierce, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini, and Jefferson Mays.

“We’re so blissful to assist deliver the incomparable Julia Child again to the small display screen, once we want her greater than ever,” mentioned Sarah Aubrey, head of unique content material for HBO Max. “This present’s look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing profession as she remodeled the way in which we speak about meals is an absolute delight. Our unbelievable forged and formidable inventive staff are a recipe for achievement, and we couldn’t be extra excited.”

HBO Max has given the sequence an eight-episode order. Chris Keyser is the showrunner and government producer. 3 Arts Leisure’s Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver can even government producing together with Charles McDougall, and Daniel Goldfarb. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Basis for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. Lionsgate will function the studio.

“We’re delighted to develop our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our manufacturing companions at 3 Arts on ‘Julia,’ the advanced and compelling story of the celebrated chef, writer and TV persona who virtually single-handedly invented the world of meals tv,” mentioned Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Tv Group senior vp. “Combining a rare inventive staff, powerhouse forged and well timed material, the sequence has all of the substances to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to return.”