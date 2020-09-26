Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Reunion for Joe Biden

The forged of “Veep” is reuniting to assist get former veep Joe Biden again into the White Home.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter at this time to announce the digital reunion, which is a fundraiser for the Democratic Get together of Wisconsin.

The reunion will happen on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. CST and can function “Veep” forged members together with Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall and Matt Walsh, plus some shock company. David Mandel, an govt producer on the present, will average the occasion, which is able to solely be livestreamed as soon as.

“All roads to the White Home undergo the good state of Wisconsin. Trump can’t win re-election if he doesn’t win Wisconsin,” Louis-Dreyfus stated in her announcement video. “So, the democratic occasion of Wisconsin has constructed an unprecedented voter mobilization operation, they usually want assets in these last days to ship Wisconsin to vice chairman Joe Biden and Senator Harris.”

Wisconsin is a swing state that will probably be essential on this yr’s election. Subsequently, this isn’t the Democratic Get together of Wisconsin’s first star-studded fundraiser — additionally they hosted a desk learn of “The Princess Bride” on Sept. 4, which raised over $4 million for the occasion. Viewers can donate any amount of cash on the occasion’s web site to achieve entry to the digital occasion.

“The way forward for democracy is on the road, individuals,” Louis-Dreyfus stated within the video. “Come and be part of us and be a part of successful Wisconsin, taking down Trump and electing Joe Biden.”

Watch her full announcement beneath.