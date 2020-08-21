Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dunks on Donald Trump, Mike Pence on DNC Night 4

Julia Louis-Dreyfus displayed her trademark razor sharp humor as she opened the fourth evening of the Democratic Nationwide Conference on Thursday.

In praising Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Louis-Dreyfus stated she can not wait to see her debate “our present Vice President, Mika Peince.” She continued to play up not with the ability to pronounce Mike Pence (“Some type of bizarre international identify,” she stated. “That’s what persons are saying, strongly.”), a dig at those that haven’t pronounced Harris’ first identify appropriately, as Pence did at a current marketing campaign cease.

She additionally took a shot at Trump, saying, “Joe Biden goes to church so frequently that he doesn’t want tear fuel and closely armed troops to get there.”

In encouraging individuals to textual content VOTE to 30330 for info on voting of their group, she stated that it was simple to recollect the quantity as a result of “that’s the yr Donald Trump will lastly launch his tax returns.”

“If all of us vote, there’s nothing Fb, Fox Information, and Vladimir Putin can do to cease us,” she continued.

She then went on to speak concerning the first time she met Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden when he was Vice President and he or she was starring on the HBO political comedy “Veep.” After that assembly, she was requested to be on the duvet of Amtrak’s “Arrive” journal “which nobody reads, though it’s free.”

“The day it got here out, my telephone rang and it was the Vice President,” she stated. He informed her he liked the duvet and the article. “That’s simply one of many many causes that I needed to be right here tonight for Joe…Joe Biden not solely is aware of how one can learn, he reads every thing.”

Louis-Dreyfus is one among many celebrities which have joined the DNC proceedings over the previous a number of days, with others together with Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, John Legend, Eva Longoria, and extra.