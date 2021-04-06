Julia Roberts, George Clooney’s ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Sets Release Date

Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” is coming to film theaters subsequent yr.

The Common Photos movie, which reunites the “Ocean’s Eleven” co-stars and longtime associates, will debut on Sept. 30, 2022.

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia: Right here We Go Once more,” “Greatest Unique Marigold Lodge”), the story facilities on Clooney and Roberts as two exes who discover themselves on a shared mission to cease their lovestruck daughter from repeating their previous errors.

“Ticket to Paradise” is predicted to start filming later this yr. It can shoot on location in Queensland, Australia, and can get tax incentives from the Australian federal authorities and from Display Queensland’s Manufacturing Attraction Technique.

As well as to directing, Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce the movie with Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney can also be producing with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Photos, as is Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Pink Om Movies. Senior govt VP of manufacturing Erik Baiers and director of improvement Lexi Barta will oversee the challenge on behalf of Common.

Clooney most lately directed “The Midnight Sky,” a sci-fi movie by which he additionally starred as a scientist who ventures via the Arctic Circle to warn off a returning spaceship following a worldwide disaster. His manufacturing firm Smokehouse Photos is about to produce a docu-series in regards to the Ohio State College abuse scandal.

Roberts’ newest movie function was within the heart-wrenching drama “Ben Is Again,” by which she performed the mom of an addict. On the TV aspect, Roberts govt produced and starred within the first season of the Amazon Prime sequence “Homecoming.”