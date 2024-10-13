Julia Roberts in 2024: Luxurious Living and Impressive Net Worth

Julia Roberts is one of Hollywood’s most beloved and successful actresses. She has captivated audiences for over three decades with her dazzling smile, infectious laugh, and undeniable talent.

From her breakout role in “Pretty Woman” to her Oscar-winning performance in “Erin Brockovich,” Roberts has become a true Hollywood icon. This blog post will explore this extraordinary actress’s life, career, and impact.

Who is Julia Roberts?

Julia Fiona Roberts was born in Smyrna, Georgia, on October 28, 1967. She comes from a family of actors, including her brother, Eric Roberts, and niece, Emma Roberts.

As a child, Julia dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and played clarinet in her school band. After high school, she briefly attended Georgia State University before moving to New York City to pursue acting.

Roberts’ big break came in 1988 with the film “Mystic Pizza,” but it was her role in “Pretty Woman” (1990) that catapulted her to superstardom.

Since then, she has starred in numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, earning her the title “America’s Sweetheart” and establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

Attribute Details Full Name Julia Fiona Roberts Date of Birth October 28, 1967 Age (2024) 56 Birthplace Smyrna, Georgia, USA Height 5’9″ (175 cm) Marital Status Married to Daniel Moder (since 2002) Children Hazel, Phinnaeus (Twins, born 2004); Henry (born 2007) Religion Hinduism (converted in 2010)

Personal Life and Relationships:

Julia Roberts’ personal life has been a subject of public interest throughout her career. She has been married twice, first to country singer Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995.

In 2002, she married cinematographer Daniel Moder, whom she met on the “The Mexican” set in 2000.

Roberts and Moder have three children together: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in 2004, and son Henry, born in 2007.

The actress has been open about prioritizing her family life, often taking breaks from acting to focus on her children.

Before marrying Moder, Roberts was involved in several high-profile relationships with fellow actors, including Liam Neeson, Dylan McDermott, and Benjamin Bratt.

She was also briefly engaged to Kiefer Sutherland in 1991, but the wedding was called off just days before the ceremony.

In 2010, Roberts revealed that she had converted to Hinduism, citing “spiritual satisfaction” as her reason. She practices yoga and meditation and has been a guru Neem Karoli Baba devotee.

Professional Career:

Julia Roberts’ career spans over three decades and includes various roles across various genres. Some of her most notable films include:

“Pretty Woman” (1990) – Her breakout role as Vivian Ward “Steel Magnolias” (1989) – Earned her first Oscar nomination “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997) – A romantic comedy classic “Notting Hill” (1999) – Opposite Hugh Grant “Erin Brockovich” (2000) – Won her an Academy Award for Best Actress “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) and its sequels “August: Osage County” (2013) – Earned another Oscar nomination “Wonder” (2017) – A critically acclaimed family drama

Roberts has also ventured into television, starring in the HBO movie “The Normal Heart” (2014) and the Amazon Prime series “Homecoming” (2018). Her most recent projects include “Ticket to Paradise” (2022) with George Clooney and “Gaslit” (2022), a limited series about the Watergate scandal.

Throughout her career, Roberts has received numerous accolades, including:

1 Academy Award (out of 4 nominations)

3 Golden Globe Awards (out of 8 nominations)

1 BAFTA Award

1 Screen Actors Guild Award

Age and Physique:

Julia Roberts was born on October 28, 1967, and is 56 years old as of 2024. She is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and is known for her long legs, radiant smile, and trademark curly hair.

Throughout her career, Roberts has been celebrated for her natural beauty. She has been named People magazine’s “Most Beautiful Woman” a record five times (1991, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2017).

Roberts maintains her youthful appearance through healthy eating, regular exercise, and a dedicated skincare routine.

Net Worth and Salary:

Julia Roberts’ net worth is estimated to be around $250 million, making her one of the wealthiest actresses in Hollywood. Her impressive fortune comes from her successful acting career, production company, and lucrative endorsement deals.

At the peak of her career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Roberts was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. She became the first actress to command a $20 million salary for a single film with “Erin Brockovich” in 2000. Some of her highest paydays include:

$25 million for “Mona Lisa Smile” (2003)

$20 million for “Erin Brockovich” (2000)

$17 million for “Runaway Bride” (1999)

$15 million for “Notting Hill” (1999)

In recent years, Roberts has been more selective with her roles, often taking pay cuts for projects she’s passionate about. However, she continues to earn substantial amounts through her production company and endorsement deals, such as her long-standing partnership with Lancôme, which reportedly pays her $10 million annually.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth $250 million (as of 2024) Highest-Earning Films Mona Lisa Smile ($25 million), Erin Brockovich ($20 million) Endorsements Lancôme ($10 million per year) Production Company Red Om Films

Company Details and Investments:

Julia Roberts co-owns the production company Red Om Films with her sisters, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. The company’s name is “Moder,” spelled backward, a nod to her husband’s surname. Through Red Om Films, Roberts has served as an executive producer on several projects, including:

“Homecoming” (2018-2019) – Amazon Prime series

“Jesus Henry Christ” (2012) – Feature film

“Kit Kittredge: An American Girl” (2008) – Feature film

“Fireflies in the Garden” (2008) – Feature film

Red Om Films has also produced the first four films in the American Girl series, based on the famous doll line.

Real Estate Investments:

Roberts has made several significant real estate investments over the years:

Malibu, California: She owns multiple properties in Malibu, including a $6.4 million beachfront home purchased in 2003, which she later renovated into an eco-friendly mansion. Los Angeles, California: Roberts owns a $30 million mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood. New York City: In 2010, she purchased a $4 million co-op apartment in Greenwich Village. Taos, New Mexico: She owns a ranch where she married Daniel Moder in 2002. San Francisco, California: In 2020, Roberts and Moder bought an $8.3 million Victorian home, which they sold in 2023 for $11.25 million.

Investment and Funding:

While Roberts is primarily known for her acting career, she has made some notable investments and philanthropic efforts:

Earth Biofuels: In 2006, Roberts became a spokeswoman and advisory board chair for this company, which promotes the use of renewable fuels. Charitable Donations: She has contributed significantly to UNICEF and other charitable organizations. 1995 she visited Haiti with UNICEF to raise awareness and trigger donations. Production Investments: Through Red Om Films, Roberts invests in various film and television projects. Brand Endorsements: Her long-term partnership with Lancôme can be considered a form of investment in her brand.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles:

Julia Roberts is notably private and does not maintain an official presence on social media platforms. Fans and media can reach out to her through her representatives:

Talent Agency: Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Publicist: Marcy Engelman, Engelman & Co.

For business inquiries, contact Red Om Films at 10202 W. Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

While Roberts doesn’t have personal social media accounts, fans can follow unofficial fan pages or the social media accounts of her production company and current projects for updates.

Conclusion

Julia Roberts has built an extraordinary career spanning over three decades. From her humble beginnings in Georgia to becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and beloved stars, Roberts has consistently demonstrated her talent, versatility, and business acumen.

Her impact on the film industry, her philanthropic efforts, and investment choices solidifies her status as a celebrated actress, a savvy businesswoman, and a cultural icon.