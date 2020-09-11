Julia von Heinz on Antifa, Donald Trump, Lena Dunham, Mandy Patinkin

Antifa is a lifestyle, a perception, and to criminalize it’s itself prison, in line with Julia von Heinz.

The German director’s newest movie, “And Tomorrow the Whole World,” simply premiered in competitors in Venice, the place it wowed critics with a really private story about younger left-wing activists preventing what they see as a fascist risk to their nation. It was additionally offered in Toronto as a part of European Movie Promotion’s European Highlights of 2020.

“Antifa isn’t a gaggle with a membership card,” von Heinz instructed Selection. “Antifa is an opinion and one thing you reside. Antifa means I’m antifascist. Who wouldn’t agree on that?”

Proper-wing politicians on each side of the Atlantic have criticized the so-called antifa motion, which has no centralized group, with U.S. President Donald Trump going as far as saying the U.S. will probably be designating it as a “terrorist group.”

“If I ask Trump if he’s in opposition to fascism, he would say sure, he’s in opposition to fascism,” von Heinz identified. “So how are you going to criminalize antifa? I believe that’s prison of him.”

A former antifa activist herself, von Heinz describes “And Tomorrow the Whole World” as her most private movie. She and husband and co-writer John Quester met one another whereas in an antifa group within the 1990s, once they have been the identical age because the protagonists within the movie.

“I waited 20 years to make this film. I at all times knew this may be, for me, my most essential movie. So it was a aid to lastly have the ability to make it,” she stated.

The movie was initially set within the 1990s however the story was moved to the current in view of Germany’s altering political local weather, which has seen the rising rise of far-right politics.

“It didn’t make any sense to set this within the ’90s, we needed to react to society and the rising fascism that we’re experiencing right here and now,” she stated.

Whereas making the movie on a really low funds proved tough, von Heinz stated the expertise additionally gave the movie a singular high quality.

“It was a serious problem. We had little or no cash, we couldn’t even pay extras,” she famous, including that as a substitute folks have been recruited off the road in trade for a “plate of noodles.”

The solid and crew may have earned extra money on different tasks however determined as a substitute to work on her movie for “low-budget wages,” she added. “This introduced a really particular vitality to the movie. It was a complete problem, but it surely introduced me the fitting folks.”

Von Heinz’s subsequent challenge is “Iron Field,” a Polish-German-U.S. co-production based mostly on Lily Brett’s bestselling novel “Too Many Males,” a couple of New York businesswoman who decides to take her getting old father again to his native Poland, the place she hopes to discover her Jewish roots. Whereas he hates the thought of going there, the journey turns into a life-changing expertise for him and his daughter.

“I’ll ship this script to Lena Dunham and Mandy Patinkin and I hope they are going to do it. The script is there. I hope I can attain out to those actors and their brokers and begin financing it.”