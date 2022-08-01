Julián Álvarez entered, scored the tie and the VAR delayed the celebration: this was his debut in Manchester City-Liverpool for the Community Shield

* Julián Álvarez entered and after a few minutes scored the equalizer with suspense

Julian Alvarez had a dream debut in his first official match with the Manchester City: entered the second half with his team losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the Community Shield final through a goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, on one of the first balls he touched, he signaled the equalizer in a goal shout marked by VAR suspense.

The Argentine soccer player entered 12 minutes into the second half in a double exchange along with the British promise Phil Foden in the places of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish. At the same time, on the other side, the Uruguayan attacker made the entrance for the Brazilian Roberto Firmino. Darwin Núñezwho arrived in this transfer market and became the most expensive purchase in the history of Liverpool.

Julian stood to the right of Erling Haaland and Foden positioned himself on the left side of the offense. In the hours before the match, Josep Guardiola had already warned that the former River Plate could share the attack with the Norwegian: “If we play with very open wingers I see it more difficult, when we play with more closed wingers he can adapt. I do not have any doubt”.

* Álvarez’s best actions in the match

This was the official premiere for the Spiderwho had accumulated minutes in international friendlies against America from Mexico and Bayern Munich from Germany days ago.

It took him a while to get into action, but in one of the first appearances he scored a draw with suspense when the clock was already showing 24 minutes of the second half. Julian pivoted, Haaland opened for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian enabled a The foot that defined in solitude. Adrian Saint Michael He avoided the fall of his fence, but on the rebound a confusing situation was generated that ended with the Argentine pushing the ball down the goal.

Julian couldn’t even shout it out: the referee whistled and canceled the goal, although it was not clear if he had called a foul on the goalkeeper or an offside. VAR worked in Álvarez’s favor and, several seconds later, he was able to celebrate for the first time in England. While they verified the situation from the technological cabin, Julián received instructions from Josep Guardiola and he almost couldn’t explode with hubbub either.

* Darwin Núñez’s goal for Liverpool 3-1

The ecstasy of the premiere with so much did not last long, because when 38 minutes were up, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah He was in charge of exchanging a penalty for a goal that put Jürgen Klopp’s men back on the scoreboard. Already in discount time, the Reds They completed the victory with an irruption of the Uruguayan Núñez to make it 3-1. Those commanded by Klopp thus remained with the first crown of the season in English lands.

THE BEST ACTIONS OF THE MATCH

