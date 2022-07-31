Julián Álvarez spoke after his debut with a goal at Manchester City: the duo with Haaland and the strange celebration

Hardly Julian Alvarez can forget what his debut was with the Manchester City shirt, despite the fact that his team lost the Community Shield final against Liverpool. The Spider entered the complement to look for the tie and got it. The former River referred to his conquest and the late celebration due to the VAR review after the meeting, who also referred to the possible attacking duo that he can form with the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

“I’m happy to have scored my first goal, but I think it’s in the background because it was a final, we wanted to win and we couldn’t. We have to keep working because a great season is coming”, was the first thing the 22-year-old Argentine striker said.

Later, he reviewed his goal: “Steal behind the half of the field, I don’t remember if it was that play, I think so. Then I get to the area, the ball stays there, Phil (Foden) locks with the goalkeeper, it stayed on me, I scored it and well, then there was a revolution while the VAR looked at whether it had been a goal or not”. To make matters worse, Josep Guardiola called him to give him instructions just when he was validated: “I couldn’t celebrate it as I wanted, but good. I was just on the bench because Pep had called me to tell me some things and the VAR gave the goal”.

Julián Álvarez’s match against Liverpool

In Argentina, the impact of Álvarez’s scoring debut in England was total: “I haven’t seen the phone yet, but I’m sure they’ll be happy for me personally. But, as I said before, we wanted to win and start the season with a win, a cup win, and it didn’t happen. To continue working”.

Among his tasks, he will surely have to form an offensive pair several times with Erling Haalandthe other great signing of the citizens For this season. “We didn’t do it many times in training, some. I have played with a lot of players of different qualities, I can adapt to anything. I had to play on the outside, a little on the right, a little more sharing attack with him, both up front… I can adapt and generate good things for the team”, Julián anticipated.

And he concluded: “I am comfortable from the first day I arrived. My teammates, the coaching staff and many people who work at the club have treated me very well. I feel comfortable, happy, little by little I am understanding how the whole World City is managed. How everything goes in training and I try to adapt, listen and learn. To continue growing not only as a footballer but as a person as well”.

KEEP READING:

Julián Álvarez entered, scored the tie and the VAR delayed the celebration: this was his debut in Manchester City-Liverpool for the Community Shield

Agüero’s show in Manchester City-Liverpool: jokes with Luis Suárez, his reaction to Julián Álvarez’s goal and the phrase about De Paul and Tini

The moment of confusion of Julián Álvarez with the VAR and Guardiola in his first goal in Manchester City