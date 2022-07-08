Julián Álvarez spoke as a new Manchester City player: the emotional reason why he chose number 19

Julián Álvarez’s first words as a Manchester City player



Julián Álvarez, at 22, became one of the main additions for Manchester City for the 2022/23 season (they paid approximately 21 million dollars). After River Plate’s elimination at the hands of Vélez in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, the Cordovan got on a plane to England to put himself under Pep Guardiola’s orders as soon as possible.

The spiderwhat will be officially presented to the club’s fans this Sunday With the new signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno, he spoke for the first time as a brand new Citizens footballer.

“I am incredibly happy and feel ready to play for City. This is, without a doubt, one of the biggest teams in world football. You only have to look at what this team has won in the last decade to understand the quality of the setup. I feel confident that I can prosper here. The style of play that Pep encourages is exciting and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” began his account.

At the time of describing himself, the native of Calchín maintained that he served in several positions, but that as a result of his intelligence he can occupy the entire attack front and pointed out that he is “a good finisher of plays when it comes to defining.” “I feel comfortable playing free. I can do it inside or outside. Inside I have had to be closer to the goal”, he added.

During the talk, Julián Álvarez explained the reasons that led him to choose number 19 in his first season in England. “ I have been using the 9 and I wanted that number to be there. It is also an important date, because it was my grandmother’s birthday.” unveiled

Julián Álvarez will wear the number 19 shirt at Manchester City (ManCity)

“I watched a lot of City games, it’s nice, it’s one of the best clubs that play football. His football and way of playing is very beautiful. I feel identified ”, he confessed when referring to the current two-time Premier League champion. Those commanded by the Spanish strategist will begin their title defense on Sunday, August 7 at the home of West Ham.

Álvarez, who acknowledged that as a boy he dreamed of playing and succeeding in the main clubs in Europe, said that he had the opportunity to speak with the coach in February, when the contract was signed. “He welcomed me and told me he was glad I was part of this project. He is one of the best coaches in the world, he is the best. I hope to be available and continue to grow as a footballer and as a person”.

“City has an incredible recent history of Argentine players and I want to leave my mark on the club in the same way that Sergio Agüero, Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Tevez did,” he explained. And then he added: “I talked a bit with Willy Caballero, with Kun and Otamendi, who are teammates in the National Team”. The former Independiente, top scorer in the history of the citizens, He told him details about “the city, the teammates and City in general.”

“I am very grateful for everything River Plate did for me and I want to thank the fans, staff and players for their support. But now I am 100% focused on Manchester City. I want to give my best to this club, help my teammates and contribute to the success of Manchester City”, he concluded.

In the Millionaire He left as the second top scorer of the Gallardo era with 54 points, only surpassed by Rafael Santos Borré. In his 122 presentations, in addition, he contributed 31 assists. Since his official debut as a professional, in October 2018, he has won a Copa Libertadores, a Recopa Sudamericana, an Argentine Cup, a Professional League, a Champions Trophy and an Argentine Super Cup with the Millionaire.

The sports director, Txiki Begiristain, for his part, stated: “I said when we announced the signing that we were bringing a player with significant potential and everything we have seen of him since then has only confirmed it. He scores all kinds of goals and has a lot of variety in his game. We believe that with the coach and staff that we have here, he can develop further and become a really top player.”

