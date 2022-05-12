Julián Álvarez, the signing of Haaland and the Manchester City attack: how the Argentine jewel would fit into Guardiola’s plans

Julián Álvarez will be one of the attacking alternatives that Pep Guardiola will have at Manchester City

More than a decade ago, the Manchester City It started that process that transformed it into one of the most powerful football clubs in the world. Sheikh’s Landing Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave this modest institution a tremendous economic boost and the financial resources for sign any player that is of your interest. Gradually, the Citizens they built a galactic squad and six seasons ago they added to their project a Pep Guardiola, the architect of the last great revolution suffered by football. The Catalan DT has been given a blank canvas to develop his game model and has benefited from that sports policy to incorporate the best exponents, for example, the latest jewel of Argentine football: Julian Alvarez. The striker of 22 yearsemerged from the Inferior of River Plate and figure of the group directed by Marcelo Gallardosigned a contract with the champions of the Premier League for five and a half years (until June 2027) and will join a star-studded roster. He will even have to face the great challenge of making room for himself in an offense that will have Erling Haaland as a brand new addition.

The arrivals of Julian Alvarez y Haaland al Etihad Stadium they represent another movement of tokens within a City that has a lot of money invested in the latest markets to satisfy the needs of Guardiolawho takes advantage of the economic power of his club to fill the locker room with variants and have talented footballers of various profiles at your disposal. In that sense, Álvarez he is practically a gem: City have added a versatile, generous, powerful and insightful player to their offense.

It is known that the Manchester City has been searching for a gunner for a long time to fill the void left by Sergio When Omen when leaving for Barcelona. During the transfer market prior to the start of this season, Guardiola tried unsuccessfully to sign Harry Kane. It’s not that he needed an attacking reference to develop his tactics, even the Catalan manager is famous for fully exploiting that ‘false 9’ role that made Leo Messi the Barçabut Pep understands that it is a very useful variation and this season he had to manage in that position with players like Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesusperhaps the striker with characteristics closest to what they are now going to offer Haaland y Álvarez.

Guardiola had to alternate Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesús in the 9 position in recent seasons.

It is likely that Gabriel Jesuswho has 13 goals in 39 games in the current season and is far from reaching his best scoring record at City (23 goals in the 2019/20 season), will change club in the next transfer window – Arsenal wants it FC of Mikel Arteta, Pep’s former assistant– and that implies that Julian Alvarez y Erling Haaland are the only alternatives you have Guardiola for the central position in the offensive trident that he uses in attack to form the traditional 4-3-3 of the Manchester City.

For that number role 9 of traditional characteristics what Pep Guardiola you need on your campus, Erling Haaland appears as the preferred option. With the hiring of him, City have incorporated a goal machine – he scored 85 goals and gave 19 assists in 88 official games with Borussia Dortmund – who has only 21 years, but he is already emerging as one of the footballers who will dominate the scene in the future. He will follow in the footsteps of his father, Alfie Haalandwho wore the jersey of the Manchester City prior to the petrodollars (2000-2003), and will seek to maintain his goalscoring rhythm in a league as difficult as the Premier League.

One step behind Julian Alvarezwho may be even more important for Guardiola than his own Haaland because he is a very versatile player, with the ability to adapt to different roles on offense. That is, he can not only put himself in the position of center forwardhas also played as rightmost and acted on some occasions second tip. His multifunctionality and participative capacity in creating play, as well as his ability to set the rival defense to create spaces, make the young Argentine a very tempting option for any DT.

Julián Álvarez became the great figure of River Plate (Photo: EFE)

Since he began to have more prominence in the team of Marcelo Gallardo, was shown as a dynamic striker who can adapt to different scenarios. maybe your back game The goal is not his main strength, but he knows how to give fluidity to actions through the interpretation of the context and correct decision-making. His great quality is the uncheck: It will be a reliable option for vertical passes from Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden and the rest of the midfielders who wear the jersey of the Citizens.

And, in his later seasons, there is no doubt that he has developed skills in the finishing zone, which is a perfect complement to his movements without the ball. She said it Pep Guardiola in an interview for Telemundo Sports: “He moves like a scandal and in front of the goal the goal smells”. The Catalan coach is convinced that these virtues are very functional for his football philosophy.

Telemundo interview with Pep Guardiola, who talked about everything, but in particular about various topics related to Argentine soccer.

Julian Alvarez has spent several seasons within an ecosystem that has several similarities with those it usually creates Guardiolasince the development under the wing of Gallardo It has allowed him to sculpt a great understanding at a collective level. His power and individual technique are lethal in one on one, but also is used to being supportive within the shift structure, even in defensive tasks: he is a great leader of the pressure to direct the outputs outwards. You’ll have to get used to the breakneck pace and friction of the Premier Leagueas well as to deal with the low blocks that they propose to the Citybut has already shown in River who can play one very high intensity for extended periods of time.

He will not have an easy competition to achieve a place in the starting eleven of the Manchester Cityeven his chances of playing as a winger are not very high. Guardiola pick players like Riyad Mahrez o Raheem Sterling, who are used to being more positional to fix the rival side and generate an interior space. This has also attacked the talent of Jack Grealishwho came to Etihad Stadium in exchange for more than $100 million, but he has only played 37 games this season (five goals). For now, Sterling has long sounded like an exit option for the club. and it would not be strange to see him leave in the next transfer market considering that he will enter the last year of his contract.

The best of Julian Álvarez in River It was always seen when he stayed close to the opponent’s area and found spaces to finish the offensive actions of his team. His aggressiveness and his ability to generate goalscoring opportunities would be undermined if he were to become a positional winger. In the season when the Millionaire became champion of the Argentine League, the young striker scored 18 goals and 6 assists in 21 games, which leaves no doubt about his abilities in the final meters. The first season of him in England It could be difficult, but it is clear that Guardiola he wants it in his locker room. Unlike other young people like yangel herrera o Nahuel Bustoswho left on loan when signing for the Manchester Citythe last great jewel of Argentine soccer must trust in his potential and fight for a position.

KEEP READING:

The imminent sale of a Manchester City figure that could benefit Julián Álvarez

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland

The shirt dedicated to Kun Agüero that Manchester City premiered: the detail that caused a furor on the networks