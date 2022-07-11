Julián Álvarez was officially presented at Manchester City before a crowd

The Spider was eager to wear the Citizens shirt

The Argentinian Julian Alvarez, new player of Manchester City was presented to a crowd en the outskirts of Etihad Stadium, where he received the affection of the fans of the reigning champion of the Premier League. “Thank you very much to all, I knew for a while that it was coming. I was very enthusiastic and eager and I will do my best to help my teammates and be available to the coach. I really want to start playing”, he assured the fans.

In another section of the speech, he repeated a concept expressed in the presentation statement that the club released on Friday, referring to the illusion of making history like other soccer players in his country. “There were many Argentine players who made history at the club: ‘Kun’ Agüero, Nicolás Otamendi. I would obviously like to make my own way following this of the Argentines making history in Manchester”, he stated.

The Spider was dyed light blue

Asked about his personal goals in this new stage, the Cordovan asked himself “make goals, assists and help the team on the whole front of attack”. “First I adapt and be able to help my teammates from wherever I am. Continue to grow footballingly and as a person too”, he added.

In his farewell, Spider he winked at the fans with an indirect message to the maximum rival, the “Reds” del United: “Come on City, Manchester is blue”. The 22-year-old Cordovan signed a contract with City for five and a half seasons in January this year and since then he played on loan in River Plate, their institution of origin, until the end of their participation in the Libertadores Cup, last Wednesday after the elimination against Velez in the round of 16. He will use the jersey with the number 19which can now be purchased on the club’s official website for $108.

The Spider debuted in River in October 2018 and months later he was part of the squad that achieved the historic Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid. I note 53 goals, distributed 31 assists and won six titles in 120 games with the Núñez club. In the Argentine national team he celebrated the Copa America 2021 in Brazil and the Final con Italiadisputed on June 1 in Wembley.

