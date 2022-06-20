Julián Álvarez’s perfect game in River Plate’s win against Unión: two shouts, two assists and a historic record about to fall

Álvarez scored two goals in River Plate’s 5-1 win against Unión (Fotobaires)

Julian Alvarez had a brilliant job in one of his last five games with the jersey of River Plate: it was in the 5-1 win against Union in Santa Fe, which was the first victory of the team led by Marcelo Gallardo in the Professional League. In the match valid for the fourth date, the Araña stood out, with his role as an assister, since he provided two goal passes, and also converted two conquests at the 15 de Abril Stadium. Although his metrics also drive him to achieve a historic mark.

Against the difficult team of Gustavo Munua, which is preparing to play the round of 16 of the South American Cup, the millionaire team captured a good victory that began in the 16th minute when the attacker from Córdoba received in the middle of the field and made a run. He hooked under a defender’s mark and put in a precise pass to Brian Romero that he was able to cut two droughts, his, because he had not scored since March, and it was also River Plate’s first cry in the contest, which ended with a streak of 294 minutes without celebrations.

The former Halcón gunner had scored for the last time on March 13, in River’s 4-0 win against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata at the Monumental. While River Plate had not scored since May 25, the day of the 121st anniversary of the millionaire entity, in the match that closed Group F of the Copa Libertadores, in the 8-1 win against Alianza Lima, also local . Then came two scoreless draws against Defensa y Justicia and Atlético Tucumán and a 0-1 defeat against Colón.

The best of River Plate’s triumph against Unión in Santa Fe

Álvarez was very mobile and created danger in the rival field, but not only in the area. In the complement, at 13 minutes, he reappeared and returned it to Enzo Fernández with a beautiful assistance in which he stung it and put it perfectly behind the wheel, who also defined luxury, above the goalkeeper James Mele.

At 27 minutes, he grabbed a rebound and overcame Mele’s resistance. At 41 minutes she took it after a clearance and opened towards Essekiel Shipwho attended Agustin Palavecino for the Núñez club room. But the one born in Calchín went for more in additional time and at 48 minutes he received from Juanfer Quintero and stung it to win his second goal.

The brand new Manchester City footballer, reached 53 conquests with the River Plate shirt on 118 official matches and lurks the historical mark of Rafael Santos Borré, what with 55 he is the top scorer of the Gallardo era. The Spider He was only two celebrations away from the Colombian. complete the podium Lucas Alario (41 goals in 82 games)

Julián Álvarez’s statements after the meeting

“We needed to win, we came from three difficult games and we had to be more forceful. Today we were, we took three points that we needed”, Álvarez said after the game in dialogue with ESPN.

”What were we missing? The forcefulness in the last meters, the chances we have we have to put them. We had them last game, but we weren’t fine, ”he said about how his team improved in relation to their last games.

”I keep the last goal, which was given to me by Juanfer where I was hand in hand, I was able to score it and it was a goal. As I always say, I try to give my best in every game, help with whatever it takes, when it comes to recovering, assisting and scoring goals, if the goals come to help the team, they are welcome”, he added.

Julián Álvarez was once again gravitating. He reached 53 goals in River Plate and was 2 away from equaling Rafael Santos Borré’s mark as the top scorer of the Gallardo era (@RiverPlate)

”I am personally happy, all this is a result of all the work I have been doing for a long time. Many beautiful things are being given to me, I continue on this path to continue growing personally and having this joy that the people who love me like, “he concluded.

Álvarez will stay at the club until the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 that River Plate will play against Vélez, on Wednesday, June 29 at the Fortín and on July 6 at the Monumental. He will have two more games left for the Professional League, the next date against Lanús (06/25) and the next one as a visitor against Huracán (07/3).

His dream moment is added to the possibility of playing his first World Cup, since he has been a fixture in the calls for Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine team. The Spider hopes to be in Qatar and this Sunday he continued to make merits for it.

KEEP READING

Alexis Sánchez’s unexpected nod to River Plate on social networks that turned on fans

Borja approaches River? The wink of Junior’s coach about the forward’s future