Julián Álvarez’s phrase in English that drove City fans crazy during his presentation

Julian Alvarez turned the page in his professional career and his mind is already focused on starting training with the Manchester City. After removal of River Plate in the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup at the hands of Velez Sarsfieldthe one born in Calchín took the plane to England and this Sunday he was presented in front of the Etihad Stadium, where thousands of fans came to witness his initiation along with the Norwegian star Erling Braut Haaland.

Under the sun and on a stage set up for the occasion, the Spider wore the characteristic light blue of his new team and answered some questions from the presenters in Spanish. At the end of his interview, Julián took the microphone and spoke English with a phrase that drove everyone present crazy: “Come on City, Manchester is blue”. The words were a direct dagger to the rival of all life, United, which is characterized by its red color and for having dominated the city for much of its history. However, in recent years things have changed and those led by Josep Guardiola the Kings.

Álvarez was loose on stage and even gave balls to the fans along with Haaland, who also had his first contact with the fans. The Norwegian will use number 9 while the former Millionaire selected the 19. “It’s a number that I and my whole family really like. In addition, it is a very special date since it is my grandmother’s birthday “he explained more calmly at the formal press conference that took place inside the stadium.

Riyah Mahrez, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernard Silva, Jack Grealish y Erling Haaland They are the first level names with which he will share attack in the next season. But when talking about the virtues of one of his next teammates, he highlighted the Norwegian: “He is a great player, he has shown what he is. He scored a lot of goals, a lot of new things, he is very strong and very big. From my place I am going to do whatever it takes to be available to the coach, ”he added about the great internal competition that he has ahead of him.

It is worth remembering that the 22-year-old Cordovan signed a contract with City for five and a half seasons in January this year and since then he played on loan in River Plate, their institution of origin, until the end of their participation in the Libertadores Cup, last Wednesday after the elimination against Velez in the round of 16. The jersey with the number 19 can now be purchased on the club’s official website for $108.

