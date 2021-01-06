Julian Assange Denied Bail by London Court docket, Will Remain in U.Okay. Jail

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied bail by a London courtroom and can stay in jail. The choice comes two days after the British courtroom turned down the request to have Assange extradited to the U.S. because of psychological well being issues.

Assange, who has been indicted on 17 espionage prices by U.S. prosecutors, has been held at London’s Belmarsh jail from April 2019, when he was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy. He’s serving a 50-week jail sentence for breaching his bail situations in 2012.

District Choose Vanessa Baraitser mentioned on Monday at London’s Previous Bailey courtroom that Assange’s scientific despair might be compounded and he may commit suicide if extradited stateside. The U.S. will enchantment the choice.

Apart from the espionage prices, Assange has additionally been indicted in the U.S. on one cost of laptop misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked army and diplomatic paperwork detailing alleged U.S. army operations in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011. The costs may result in a most sentence of 175 years in jail. The case is now more likely to go to the U.Okay. supreme courtroom.

Assange beforehand confronted rape prices in Sweden in 2010. He took refuge on the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 to keep away from extradition to Sweden over these rape allegations, which had been ultimately dropped in November 2019.