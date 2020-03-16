Julian Fellowes says Belgravia is “very different” to Downton Abbey

Julian Fellowes has urged that his upcoming ITV interval drama Belgravia, set within the 19th century and starring Tamsin Greig and Philip Glenister, is “very completely different” from his international phenomenon Downton Abbey.

Talking to RadioTimes.com on the Belgravia launch, Fellowes mentioned that one of many important contrasts between the 2 exhibits is that whereas Downton is concerning the “decline” of the normal aristocracy and lifestyle throughout the early 20th century, “the 1840s have been the alternative of that”.

“In contrast to Downton – as a result of clearly folks will examine [Belgravia] to Downton – it has a really completely different vitality” he mentioned, “as a result of Downton, to a level, was concerning the decline of that individual lifestyle and the way it [the estate] was going to have to alter into the 20th century and these folks have been going to go and, as Mary says within the movie, ‘We’ve already received too few folks because it is’.”

He continued: “The 1840s have been the reverse of that. They have been the start of the increase of Victorianism and it might lead to 1900, when there have been extra folks employed in home service than at any time earlier than or since.

“Markets have been rising, trade was rising, commerce was rising, the Empire was rising, every thing was rising, and I believe that does create a special feeling to it. And [Belgravia character] Charles Pope is solely a part of that and certainly so is James Trenchard [played by Glenister], that of their other ways, they’re a part of this expansionism that’s occurring wherever you look.”

The six-part sequence Belgravia will start on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 9pm on ITV, and can air weekly.