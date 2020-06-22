Julianne Moore Con Artist Film Sells to Apple – Variety

Apple has landed “Sharper,” an upcoming movie a couple of con artist working on this planet of billionaires and one-percenters that’s set to star Oscar-winner Julianne Moore.

The mission is derived from a spec script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, who beforehand collaborated on “The Sitter” and “Superstore.” Apple says it bought the script in a extremely aggressive state of affairs.

Moore will produce “Sharper” with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart. A24 will function the studio, with Picturestart hooked up because the manufacturing firm.

“Sharper” is Moore’s second time working with Apple. She additionally stars within the upcoming restricted sequence “Lisey’s Story,” a deeply private thriller from author Stephen King and J.J. Abrams’ Unhealthy Robotic Productions and Warner Bros. Tv. Moore will govt produce the mission, which is about to premiere completely on Apple TV Plus. She is earned an Academy Award for “Nonetheless Alice” and has starred within the likes of “Far From Heaven” and “Boogie Nights.”

Apple and A24 beforehand introduced a movie partnership. Their shared slate consists of “On The Rocks” from Sofia Coppola starring Invoice Murray and Rashida Jones, and “The Sky is In every single place.” Apple lately picked up “Greyhound,” a World Struggle II epic starring Tom Hanks from Sony. It debuts on July 10. The corporate additionally purchased the Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, “Boys State,” with A24 because the distribution associate on the movie.