General News

Julie Andrews’ “virtually good” book podcast

April 26, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Leisure

The actress who has co-authored dozens of youngsters’s books collectively along with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, debuts a comforting new podcast for youthful readers, “Julie’s Library”



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment