Julie Bowen to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Raised by Wolves’

Julie Bowen will topline the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “Raised by Wolves,” previously titled “Please Maintain for Frankie Wolfe.”

Within the present, a really profitable and fiercely unbiased disaster supervisor’s (Bowen) world is turned the other way up when she decides to let somebody into her life for the primary time—an 11-year-old lady who she adopts and raises with the occasional assist of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister.

Bowen’s character, Frankie Wolfe, is described as a profitable, completely put-together powerhouse whose aggressive, blunt-talking model belies the injury incurred by actually being raised by Wolfes (Barbara and Arnie).

The information comes as Bowen prepares to log off of the critically-acclaimed ABC comedy “Trendy Household,” which is about to conclude after 11 seasons on the community in April. Bowen received two Emmy Awards for finest supporting actress in a comedy sequence for her work on the present in addition to directing two episodes. Her different credit embrace reveals like “Ed,” “Boston Authorized,” “Weeds,” “ER,” and “Misplaced.” Ought to the undertaking transfer ahead, it will be her first multi-camera position in her profession. She additionally just lately directed a brief movie in the Energy On sequence for Google. On the movie aspect, she is understood for starring in “Completely satisfied Gilmore” reverse Adam Sandler, with whom she is going to quickly reunite on the upcoming Netflix movie “Hubie Halloween.”

She is repped by ICM and Liberman Zerman Administration.

The pilot hails from writers and government producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the co-creators of “Will & Grace.” Common Tv will produce.