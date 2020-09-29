Julie Bristow Launches Women-Focused Content Catalyst Fund

Julie Bristow, former CEO and president of Bristow World Media (BGM), has launched The Content Catalyst Fund (CCF). The initiative will concentrate on content material developed, delivered and designed by girls and about girls.

Primarily based in Canada, with a global attain, CCF will develop and spend money on unscripted and scripted content material, with an preliminary concentrate on unscripted. It’s designed to assist feminine creators discover an viewers for his or her work by investing each funds and end-to-end strategic assist in viable female-led tasks. It has been seeded by Bristow and a small circle of like-minded buyers. The fund will initially spend money on a pipeline of unique IP from feminine creators, whereas serving to to finance the event of promising tasks. The longer-term goal is to hunt out tasks with potential for fairness funding.

“There aren’t any finish of wonderful feminine creators on the market — and no finish of audiences hungry for tales advised by way of the feminine lens,” stated Bristow. “The issue is girls working within the content material business don’t get pleasure from the identical entry to affect and capital, regardless of market knowledge proving conclusively that female-driven content material is worthwhile. The CCF intends to alter that. We consider there has by no means been a greater time to rethink and redesign the way in which girls make content material for girls. At CCF, content material will at all times be queen.”

Bristow has introduced in long-time colleague and collaborator Mona Minhas as chief monetary officer at CCF. Minhas beforehand served as vice-president of finance at Rogers Communications, the place she oversaw the monetary administration of the Canadian communication big’s media division. Throughout that point, she presided over the monetary technique of Sportsnet’s launch of NHL enterprise, The Buying Channel (TSC), and in addition had monetary oversight round content material acquisition technique and all of Rogers’ digital content material.

Bristow launched BGM in 2013 and, underneath her management, it grew into a world leisure firm, specializing in premium factual content material. In 2017, Kew Media Group acquired the corporate, and it was subsequently purchased by Quebec-based Datsit Sphere in late 2019.

Previous to founding BGM, Bristow was the chief director of studio and unscripted content material at Canadian broadcaster CBC’s tv arm. Her worldwide credit as an govt producer embrace “100 Days to Victory” (Foxtel, BBC Scotland, Historical past), which was nominated in one of the best historical past documentary program or collection class on the Canadian Display Awards.