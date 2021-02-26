Julie Christie Acquires Control of Factual Producer NHNZ

New Zealand-based producer and entrepreneur Dame Julie Christie has acquired majority management of worldwide factual program manufacturing firm NHNZ. It’s going to now be rebranded as NHNZ Worldwide.

Canada’s Blue Ant Media, its most up-to-date proprietor, will retain a big minority curiosity and can proceed to personal NHNZ’s catalogue of award-winning collection and documentaries. Different deal phrases weren’t disclosed.

Christie will develop into NHNZ Worldwide’s new CEO. Sam Sniderman, co-president, international content material manufacturing at Blue Ant Media has joined NHNZ Worldwide’s board of administrators. The corporate will stay headquartered in Dunedin, it was introduced.

NHNZ was established in 1977 because the pure historical past programming unit of state-owned broadcaster TVNZ. In 1997, it was offered to Fox Worldwide Channels. In 2012, it was offered to former Fox government David Haslingden. It was purchased by Blue Ant in Might 2017.

“NHNZ has achieved a fantastic deal of success and is widely known as one of probably the most revered pure historical past and factual manufacturing homes on the earth. I’m very excited to now be a component of this firm, having acquired a majority stake in NHNZ Worldwide,” stated Christie in a press release. “I really like the documentary and pure historical past genres, and whereas they are going to proceed to be the spine of our manufacturing enterprise, I’m excited to construct a slate of initiatives in different classes, as we develop into different manufacturing hubs all over the world.”

Christie was the founder and artistic pressure behind New Zealand’s Landing Productions, a global TV manufacturing firm that offered unscripted codecs to 30 international locations. These included “The Chair,” “Miss Recognition” and “Treasure Island.” The corporate was offered to Eyeworks in 2006 after which she turned CEO of Eyeworks New Zealand & Australia. Christie has additionally executive-produced three characteristic movies: “The Tattooist,” “LoveBirds” and “Mr. Pip.”