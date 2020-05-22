Julie Fontaine Out Netflix as Vice President of Film Publicity – Variety

Veteran Hollywood communications govt Julie Fontaine is exiting her publish at Netflix, insiders informed Variety.

Fontaine joined the streamer in 2017 as vice chairman of movie publicity, the place she labored intently with a bunch of executives together with movement image head Scott Stuber, indie movie and documentary head Lisa Nishimura, vice chairman Tendo Nagenda, and awards and expertise relations VP Lisa Taback.

Fontaine is predicted to stay on the firm by means of the top of Could. A purpose for departure was not instantly clear, and the chief had no quick touch upon the matter.

“She is a real cinephile and her indelible fingerprints could be discovered on the publicity campaigns for the Academy Award successful ‘Roma,’ Finest Image nominees ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Chicken Field,’ ‘Extraction,’ ‘Homicide Thriller’ and all the things in between,” Stuber mentioned when requested for remark. “We want her continued success and thank her for her many contributions over the previous three years.”

Fontaine got here to the Ted Sarandos-run store from Lionsgate, the place she served as govt VP of theatrical publicity..She’s additionally served as VP of home publicity at Walt Disney Studios and had held PR positions at Miramax and Cowboy Photos.

At Lionsgate, Fontaine dealt with publicity on Lionsgate’s “Starvation Video games” franchise, which grossed almost $three billion worldwide and established Jennifer Lawrence as international star; “Sicario,” which acquired three Academy Award nominations; “Hacksaw Ridge,” which acquired six Academy Award nominations; and breakthrough musical comedy-drama “La La Land,” which acquired 14 Academy Award nominations and received six Oscars on its approach to grossing $450 million worldwide.