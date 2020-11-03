Julie wins The Bridge cash prize then makes a shock decision

They made it! Channel 4 actuality contest The Bridge completed on Monday night time with the remaining 10 contestants managing to construct their bridge from the mainland to the island and gather what was left of the £100,00 prize – £80,000. However who would stroll away with it?

The 10 finalists completed the bridge and have been capable of all make it throughout to the tower on the island the place the remaining cash was housed after two contestants had already, legally, siphoned off £20,000 of the cash. However then they needed to vote for the one one that they felt deserved it most. In an incredible scene, 4 of the finalists voted for a similar particular person – Julie, the 28-year-old junior dressmaker from London, who had battled main doubts and confidence points to make it to the ultimate.

She was shocked: “I can’t imagine I’ve gained it, out of all these wonderful individuals, I can’t imagine I’ve gained it.”

The producers then pulled an sudden rabbit out of the tin chest. She may select to maintain all the cash for herself or she may share it with one different teammate.

Julie had a night time on the island on her personal to make the decision whereas the opposite contestants went again to the camp, the place Maura tearfully revealed to the others that she’d saved £5,000 of the cash throughout a mission.

After her night time alone, Julie made her decision – one among “the most important selections” she’d made in her life.

She gave half of her cash to her mentor and ally, Sly.

She defined: “The motive why I selected this particular person is as a result of they’ve helped me with my confidence. My expertise wouldn’t have been the identical with out having this particular person right here. ‘We’ve had plenty of laughs, chats, cries, and I believe this particular person is an unbelievable human being.’

Sly mentioned it was life-changing sum of money, a stepping stone: “Possibly it’s going to even enable me to get forward.”

Whereas tears have been shed by lots of The Bridge teammates, not a single one begrudged Sly his share of the prize.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or take a take a look at our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.