‘& Juliet,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Lead Olivier Awards Nominations

A musical re-imagining of a Shakespearean tragedy and a revival of one among the most well-known exhibits in theater historical past dominated the Olivier Award nominations on Tuesday.

The musical “& Juliet,” a campy re-interpretation of “Romeo & Juliet,” led the area with 9 nominations, together with nods for greatest musical, actress in a musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, and greatest rating. “Fiddler on the Roof” was not far behind with eight nominations, together with greatest musical revival, actor in a musical for Andy Nyman and a directing nod for Trevor Nunn. “Expensive Evan Hansen,” the Broadway hit that efficiently transferred to the West Finish, had seven nominations, together with for greatest new musical.

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell’s revival of “Dying of a Salesman” with “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman, and a brand new model of Henrik Ibsen’s “Rosmersholm” had been the most nominated performs, with 5 nominations apiece. “Dying of a Salesman” and “Rosmersholm” will face off in opposition to one another in the greatest play revival class. The opposite two exhibits in that race embrace “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Current Laughter.” Greatest new play nominees embrace “A Very Costly Poison,” “The Physician,” “Leopoldstadt,” and “The Ocean at the Finish of the Lane.”

In the musical revival race, “Fiddler on the Roof” will sq. off in opposition to “Evita,” “Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “Mary Poppins.” The perfect new musical competitors finds “& Juliet” and “Expensive Evan Hansen” matched in opposition to “Amelie The Musical” and “Waitress.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her torrid awards season run, choosing up a greatest actress in a play nomination for the stage model of “Fleabag.” Andrew Scott, greatest recognized for his flip as the “scorching priest” on the TV iteration of “Fleabag,” was nominated for greatest actor in a play for his work as a fading matinee idol in “Current Laughter.”

Scott will face off in opposition to Toby Jones (“Uncle Vanya”), James McAvoy (“Cyrano de Bergerac”), and Pierce. Waller-Bridge’s competitors consists of Hayley Atwell (“Rosmersholm”), Sharon D. Clarke (“Dying of a Salesman”), and Juliet Stevenson (“The Physician”).

Greatest actor in a musical is a contest between “Fiddler’s” Nyman, Charlie Stemp (“Mary Poppins”), Sam Tutty (“Expensive Evan Hansen”), and Jack Yarrow (“Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Greatest actress in a musical nominees embrace “& Juliet’s” Lee, Audrey Brisson (“Amelie The Musical”), Judy Kuhn (“Fiddler on the Roof”), and Zizi Strallen (“Mary Poppins”).

The Olivier Awards, that are the U.Okay.’s model of the Tonys, will happen at the Royal Albert Corridor on April 5.

See the full nominations checklist beneath:

Greatest new play

A Very Costly Poison at The Previous Vic

The Physician at Almeida Theatre

Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre

The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Greatest new musical

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical at The Different Palace

Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Waitress at Adelphi Theatre

Greatest actor

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott for Current Laughter at The Previous Vic

Greatest actress

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Sharon D. Clarke for Dying Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Physician at Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

Greatest actor in a musical

Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Tutty for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Greatest actress in a musical

Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Different Palace

Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Greatest actor in a supporting function

Arinzé Kene for Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic

Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Previous Vic

Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre

Reece Shearsmith for A Very Costly Poison at The Previous Vic

Greatest actress in a supporting function

Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson for Current Laughter at The Previous Vic

Indira Varma for Current Laughter at The Previous Vic

Josie Walker for The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Greatest actor in a supporting function in a musical

David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Rupert Younger for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Greatest actress in a supporting function in a musical

Lucy Anderson for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Greatest revival

Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Current Laughter at The Previous Vic

Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Greatest musical revival

Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joseph And The Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sir Peter Corridor award for greatest director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Greatest unique rating or new orchestrations

& Juliet – New Orchestrations by Invoice Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical – Musical Supervisor and Preparations by Barnaby Race at The Different Palace

Expensive Evan Hansen – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre

Waitress – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

Greatest lighting design

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Paule Constable for The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Greatest sound design

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Greatest costume design

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Younger for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Greatest set design

Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Greatest theatre choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Noel Coward award for greatest leisure or comedy play

Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

Magic Goes Flawed at Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Greatest household present

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear – The Musical! at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Oi Frog & Associates! at Lyric Theatre

To The Moon And Again at Barbican Theatre

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Excellent achievement in an affiliate theatre

Child Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night time at Kiln Theatre

Our Woman Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Strategies Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court docket Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

Greatest new dance manufacturing

La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler’s Wells

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells

Excellent achievement in dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and efficiency in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her efficiency in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, introduced by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells

Greatest new opera manufacturing

Berenice at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre

Billy Budd at Royal Opera Home

Hansel And Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Excellent achievement in opera

Jette Parker Younger Artists for his or her performances in Berenice, Dying In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera Home

The Kids’s Ensemble for his or her efficiency in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for his or her conducting of The Masks Of Orpheus for English Nationwide Opera at London Coliseum