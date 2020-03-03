‘& Juliet,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Lead Olivier Awards Nominations

A musical re-imagining of a Shakespearean tragedy and a revival of one among the most well-known exhibits in theater historical past dominated the Olivier Award nominations on Tuesday.
The musical “& Juliet,” a campy re-interpretation of “Romeo & Juliet,” led the area with 9 nominations, together with nods for greatest musical, actress in a musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, and greatest rating. “Fiddler on the Roof” was not far behind with eight nominations, together with greatest musical revival, actor in a musical for Andy Nyman and a directing nod for Trevor Nunn. “Expensive Evan Hansen,” the Broadway hit that efficiently transferred to the West Finish, had seven nominations, together with for greatest new musical.
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell’s revival of “Dying of a Salesman” with “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman, and a brand new model of Henrik Ibsen’s “Rosmersholm” had been the most nominated performs, with 5 nominations apiece. “Dying of a Salesman” and “Rosmersholm” will face off in opposition to one another in the greatest play revival class. The opposite two exhibits in that race embrace “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Current Laughter.” Greatest new play nominees embrace “A Very Costly Poison,” “The Physician,” “Leopoldstadt,” and “The Ocean at the Finish of the Lane.”
In the musical revival race, “Fiddler on the Roof” will sq. off in opposition to “Evita,” “Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “Mary Poppins.” The perfect new musical competitors finds “& Juliet” and “Expensive Evan Hansen” matched in opposition to “Amelie The Musical” and “Waitress.”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her torrid awards season run, choosing up a greatest actress in a play nomination for the stage model of “Fleabag.” Andrew Scott, greatest recognized for his flip as the “scorching priest” on the TV iteration of “Fleabag,” was nominated for greatest actor in a play for his work as a fading matinee idol in “Current Laughter.”
Scott will face off in opposition to Toby Jones (“Uncle Vanya”), James McAvoy (“Cyrano de Bergerac”), and Pierce. Waller-Bridge’s competitors consists of Hayley Atwell (“Rosmersholm”), Sharon D. Clarke (“Dying of a Salesman”), and Juliet Stevenson (“The Physician”).
Greatest actor in a musical is a contest between “Fiddler’s” Nyman, Charlie Stemp (“Mary Poppins”), Sam Tutty (“Expensive Evan Hansen”), and Jack Yarrow (“Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Greatest actress in a musical nominees embrace “& Juliet’s” Lee, Audrey Brisson (“Amelie The Musical”), Judy Kuhn (“Fiddler on the Roof”), and Zizi Strallen (“Mary Poppins”).
The Olivier Awards, that are the U.Okay.’s model of the Tonys, will happen at the Royal Albert Corridor on April 5.
See the full nominations checklist beneath:
Greatest new play
A Very Costly Poison at The Previous Vic
The Physician at Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman
Greatest new musical
& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical at The Different Palace
Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre
Greatest actor
Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott for Current Laughter at The Previous Vic
Greatest actress
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Sharon D. Clarke for Dying Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Physician at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre
Greatest actor in a musical
Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Tutty for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Greatest actress in a musical
Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Different Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Greatest actor in a supporting function
Arinzé Kene for Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Previous Vic
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Costly Poison at The Previous Vic
Greatest actress in a supporting function
Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Current Laughter at The Previous Vic
Indira Varma for Current Laughter at The Previous Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman
Greatest actor in a supporting function in a musical
David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Rupert Younger for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Greatest actress in a supporting function in a musical
Lucy Anderson for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Lauren Ward for Expensive Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Greatest revival
Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Current Laughter at The Previous Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Greatest musical revival
Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joseph And The Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sir Peter Corridor award for greatest director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Dying Of A Salesman at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Greatest unique rating or new orchestrations
& Juliet – New Orchestrations by Invoice Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical – Musical Supervisor and Preparations by Barnaby Race at The Different Palace
Expensive Evan Hansen – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre
Greatest lighting design
Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Paule Constable for The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Greatest sound design
Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Greatest costume design
Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Younger for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Greatest set design
Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Greatest theatre choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Noel Coward award for greatest leisure or comedy play
Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre
Magic Goes Flawed at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre
Greatest household present
Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear – The Musical! at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman
Oi Frog & Associates! at Lyric Theatre
To The Moon And Again at Barbican Theatre
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Excellent achievement in an affiliate theatre
Child Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues In The Night time at Kiln Theatre
Our Woman Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Strategies Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court docket Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre
Greatest new dance manufacturing
La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler’s Wells
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre
MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells
Excellent achievement in dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and efficiency in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her efficiency in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells
Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, introduced by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells
Greatest new opera manufacturing
Berenice at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre
Billy Budd at Royal Opera Home
Hansel And Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Excellent achievement in opera
Jette Parker Younger Artists for his or her performances in Berenice, Dying In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera Home
The Kids’s Ensemble for his or her efficiency in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for his or her conducting of The Masks Of Orpheus for English Nationwide Opera at London Coliseum
Add Comment