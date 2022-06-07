Julio César Chávez boasted how Omar Chávez trains for his return to the ring

Omar Chávez will return to the ring on June 18 (Video: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

One of the members of the chavez dynasty will return to the ring, after Julio Cesar Chavez he retired from exhibition matches, the responsibility fell on his sons Julio César Jr. and Omar; so he now he will play the turn of Omar Chavez to resume his sports race and return to the world of boxing the historical surname of the Chávez.

will be the next Saturday June 18 when the 32-year-old boxer faces Raphael Ortiz at the “Julio César Chávez” Sports Center in Culiacán, Sinaloa. For this reason, the boxer began his preparation to return to the ring. It was through social networks what the great mexican champion He showed off the training that his son is carrying out to give the greatest boxing demonstration in his return to the sport of fists and gloves.

Through his verified Instagram profile, the caesar of boxing uploaded a video in which it is appreciated Omar above the ring in the company of his coach. It can be seen how Earthquake He throws different blows and combinations that end up hitting a cushion and showing his preparation to return to the ring.

Another of the peculiarities that stands out is that throughout the demonstration, Omar hit each of the points where he had to connect the blow, although in the brief recording it is seen that his blows are not fast, they do reflect force, because in each blow it was appreciated how the person holding the cushion endured the punishment of Omar Chávez.

Julio César accompanied the video with a brief description: “Preparing for the 18th, that is the attitude @omarchavezzbu”, with which he encouraged his second son. In a second publication he invited all his followers to accompany them to the fight in the Sports center that honors Chávez González. “@omarchavezzbu here preparing for his fight this 18 of June see you in park 87 that bears my name [sic]”.

After being inactive for almost a year, the Businessman announced his return to professional boxing. Last May 26 promoted his return to boxing. The event promoted by jdpromotions shared the full card of the fight, in which the stellar combat is that of Chavez vs. Rafael Ortiz.

And it is that Omar Chávez will have the opportunity to shine after his last performance in June 2021. In an interview with the promoter of the fight, he assured that he was enthusiastic about putting on his gloves again and stepping on a ring, he also assured that he would seek to give a good performance.

“I feel very happy to fight again and more so here in Culiacán, I am very excited to get back in the ring and I really want to fight, look good and be with the people, make them want to have a good event, a good victory and reappear in the best way”, he declared.

The family of great mexican champion has experienced different ups and downs in recent months as julito starred in a series of controversies in which he revealed the true relationship he had with his father. She accused him of being someone who does not care about his family and is influenced by third parties.

He confessed everything in publications on social networks. However, later the controversy grew because the boxing commentator also confessed that had to hospitalize Junior in an addiction clinic. Despite the fact that he affirmed that everything was fine with his family, Omar came out to say the opposite.

Julio’s second son assured that they “locked up” Julio César Jr. because of what he shared on Instagram and denied that his brother had problems of addictions. The recording quickly went viral on social networks and reached the ears of the father himself, so denied the conflict.

