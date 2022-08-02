Julio César Chávez congratulated Brandon Moreno for being crowned in the UFC

The Mexican fighter knocked out Kara-France in the dispute for the flyweight belt (Video: Twitter/@UFCEspanol)

In the mexican boxingthe name that has a great hierarchy in the discipline is Julio Cesar Chavezbut in the mixed martial arts from UFCthe maximum referent of the moment is Brandon MorenoSo the great mexican champion took the time to recognize the trajectory of the Mexican fighter who has made his way in the Ultimate Fighting Championship being the first Mexican to be a mixed arts champion.

After the fight that the native of Tijuana had against Kai Kara-France for interim UFC title flyweightcontest in which the Mexican was victorious, Julius Caesar applauded his triumph and he recognized the hitting technique he took in order to annihilate his rival.

Through social networks, the retired boxer analyzed the blow that gave the championship to Brandon Moreno and celebrated the way in which he achieved it. a kick in the abdomen caused the New Zealander to lose the fight via knockout. Chavez Gonzalez published the video of the knockout on his Instagram profile and accompanied it with a congratulatory message to the 28-year-old athlete.

Julio César Chávez congratulated Brandon Moreno for his achievement in the UFC (Photo: Getty Images)

In his congratulations, he tagged Moreno’s official account in order to publicly publicize his recognition. so published Julio Cesar Chavez the message to Mexican UFC fighter:

“How many times I tell you that the body shot is the best weapon. I think you hit the nail on the head with that tremendous kick. The #GanchoAlLigado brand continues with @theassassinbaby CONGRATULATIONS CHAMPION. The changes were noticed from your weigh-in and inside the ring.”

It was a few seconds after the end of the third round when The Assassin babyas it is also known, knocked out Kara-France and sent him to the canvas to definitively end the fight for the interim belt in his category.

Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France in the fight for the interim UFC championship (Photo: Getty Images)

A kick to the abdomen caused the New Zealander to double over and fall to the ground; Despite the fact that he was injured by the crash, he continued to fight from the canvas, but received a rain of blows from Brandon Moreno, which he could not oppose and ended up giving in to the force of the Mexicanso the referee had to intervene and stop the fight to declare the winner to the native of Tijuana.

It should be remembered that previously Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican to be crowned champion of the UFC after beating Deiveson Figueiredo in June 2021. His name immediately caught the attention of contact sports fans as it was the first time that a fighter trained in Mexico had success in mixed martial arts.

However, his championship did not last long because in January 2022 he faced Figueiredo again. The Brazilian knew how to compete with the Mexican and he snatched the title of champion al killer baby. Despite his loss, Brandon insisted on a rematch with Deiveson, but he refused, so he focused on the interim championship.

Julio César Chávez’s message to Brandon Moreno for his interim championship in the UFC (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

For this reason, the Mexican fighter assured the agency EFE: “Winning the belt I will feel like the undisputed champion […] Figueiredo did not want to fight.

It should be noted that on several previous occasions, Brandon Moreno recognized the sports legacy of the caesar of boxing, for which he considered that he could imitate his career but in the UFC. Due to the importance of the name of Julio César Chávez in the box, Moreno assured on the YouTube channel of Roberto Mtz what it may be the Chavez but of martial arts.

“I have said it but not on deaf ears, that I can be that Julio César Chávez in mixed martial arts, that *** that everyone knows who he is”

With 28 years, Brandon Moreno He once again demonstrated his potential after becoming the best flyweight fighter in the UFC, now he would be waiting to compete again for an absolute championship in his category.

