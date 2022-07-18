Julio César Chávez explained what Canelo Álvarez lacks to be like him

Julio César Chávez explained that Canelo is missing to be like him (Photo: Twitter/@Jcchavez115)

Currently, the name of saul Canelo Álvarez is the one that represents mexican boxing on the world level. With an undisputed championship in the super middleweights, the man from Guadalajara is preparing to defend his belts against Gennady Golovkin. Despite the achievements that he has added in these years, the public continues to criticize him harshly and have been compared to Julio Cesar Chavez in order to ensure that it is not at the height of the caesar of boxing.

Given this scenario, the great mexican champion took a stand about the constant comparisons of his legacy with the one that is building the Canelo and during an interview with ESPNthe retired boxer defended Saul of his detractors but he complemented what the man from Jalisco lacks to be like the great julius caesar.

First, Chávez González applauded what Santos Saúl has achieved at 168 pounds for the unification of the division, but despite his championships, the mr knockout plot what is missing Canelo to be like julius caesar and it is the love of the fans.

Julio César Chávez considered that Canelo lacks the affection of the people to be like him (Photo: Ed MULHOLLAND/Matchroom Boxing/AFP)

He pointed out that the admiration of the public is vital for the boxer, for which he considered that it is what he still does not fully achieve. Canelo Alvarez. Even the caesar of boxing was encouraged to say that no matter how expensive the trajectory of Álvarez Well, he added that no matter how much money he has, will always be looking for the affection of the peoplesomething that would be well deserved because it has merits for it, according to Julio César Chávez.

In addition, he pointed out that comparisons are goodsince they are a point of motivation for the active boxer and thus give their best in each battle to surpass a historical legacy.

“Comparisons are sometimes good for the active fighter, it is logical that the Canelo that no matter how much money he has, he wants people’s affection. He wants recognition as a fighter and he deserves it because he is looking for it.”

Julio César Chávez became an idol of Mexican boxing (Photo: Getty Images)

On the other hand, he insisted that the comparisons will not stop appearing because it is part of the sport. Right now Saúl Álvarez is the one who has all the media attention in Mexican boxing, but Chávez assured that over the years someone else will come and he will overcome it, so that fighter will be compared to the man from Guadalajara.

“Comparisons will always be, there will always be. So the day that I am no longer in this life, another fighter will arrive who will replace the Canelo and they will try to compare it with the Canelo”, he sentenced.

To exemplify what happens with each new generation of boxers, Julius Caesar recalled what happened with Ruben the spikes Olivares, who was a professional boxer who became the greatest reference of the sixties and seventies in Mexican sport. Until that time there was no other champion as distinguished as the spikesuntil the legacy of Julio César Chávez arrived.

Chávez González recalled when they compared him to “Púas” Olivares (Photo: Twitter/ @KT_BOXING)

“It’s like me, at the time when I was not, what you say an ‘idol’, before there was Rubén Olivares and they said this and that, and then I came and got over it and that’s how it will be.”

Despite the constant criticism and comparisons of the legacy of JC Chávez with that of the CaneloJulio has shown that he has a good friendship with Saúl. He has even visited him on occasions prior to his fights to wish him luck, such was the case when the Canelo was measured before Dmitry Bivol for the WBA 175-pound belt.

