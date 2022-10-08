Julio César Chávez: what are the Guinness records imposed by the Mexican

The Great Mexican Champion is, for many, the best boxer in the history of Mexico (Photo: Getty Images)

Julio Cesar Chavez González is, perhaps, the best boxer that Mexico has had and one of the greatest exponents worldwide. In the forged race of him along 115 fights and 25 yearsthe Mexican Grand Champion He was the protagonist of countless records and marks that, to this day, have not been surpassed by any other exponent of the discipline. Many of them have even been reconocidos World Record Guinness.

One of the most recognized records of the native of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, was set on October 27, 1989. That day, after defeating Ramón Aramburu by way of knockout in the third round inside an arena located in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Chavez became the fighter with the highest record for consecutive wins. Before him, Nino Benvenuti had the maximum mark of 65 fights without knowing defeat or draw.

Julio César’s good streak was maintained throughout the following 22 brawls, since on September 10, 1993 he signed the first career draw against American Pernell Whitaker. Despite experiencing the bump, his winning record stretched over the next two fights until he fell by way of decision to Frankie Randall. That night he lost the super lightweight title endorsed by the World Boxing Council and imposed a statistic of 89 wins, one draw and one loss.

Julio César Chávez has three current Guinness record marks (Photo: Getty Images)

The record that Chávez snatched from the Italian Nino Benvenuti was for many years the most recognized but the Guinness institution, in charge of officially endorsing achievements in various fields, maintains the recognition of three brands in the name of the Mexican imposed during his professional time.

the year of 1993 It was one of the best periods in the career of the Mr Knockout. Barely in the second month after the new year, he broke through on a stage never before conquered by boxing. The February 20th headlined a four-fight world championship card and managed to summon 137 mil 274 people in the stands and on the pitch Aztec stadium.

Thanks to his formidable performance he managed to knock out the American in the fifth round Greg Haugen and retained the world super lightweight championship endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB). With the record number, he came close to equaling the highest unpaid attendance of 135,132 people in the Tony Zale vs. Billy Pryor fight on August 16, 1941 in the United States.

At the end of the same year, on December 18, after derrotar a Andy Hooligan at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla, the Mexican Grand Champion was able to set a record number of 12 consecutive world title defenses. The belt in question was super lightweight, although on previous occasions he had the opportunity to defend the championship at super featherweight and lightweight.

In 2000, after 20 years as a professional boxer, the Guinness Institution recognized the Mexican as the boxer with the most world title fights in history. According to the figure, between 1984 and 2000 engaged in up to 37 fights where he defended the multiple belts he won at super featherweight, lightweight and light welterweight. The decoration, like the two previous marks, is still not conquered by another character.

