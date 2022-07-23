Julio César Chávez’s fear before the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight

Julio César Chávez shared his fear before the Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

the fight of saul Canelo Álvarez contra Gennady Golovkin It was outlined to be the most anticipated fight in world boxing since it will mean the closure of a rivalry that arose years ago, for this reason, different experts on the subject have shared their forecast of what could happen above the ring.

One of them was Julio Cesar Chavezthe former Mexican boxer was honest about his expectations of the Saúl fight and revealed what are your fearsbecause he considered that it will not be an easy fight, so the man from Guadalajara could face some complications.

In various media, Mexican Grand Champion He said that, although the Kazakh will move up in category to compete at 168 pounds, a division dominated by Álvarez, he did not detract from his importance as a fighter and the experience he has, so warned the CaneloWell, he hinted at his concern about the result that may occur in the ring.

Julio César and Canelo Álvarez have a good friendship (Photo: Instagram/ @ jcchavez115)

Julius Caesar recalled that Gennady Golovkin y Saul Alvarez they already know each other, consequently they know how the other fights, so the development of the combat would be different from the other two exhibitions. The Mexican boxing legend wished that Canelo come out victorious, so he pointed out that the blows he releases to the body will be vital to have a result in his favor:

“He’s going at his weight and Golovkin is going to gain weight. But even so, they already know each other, I think it will be a great fight and we hope that Saúl comes out ahead. Boxing him to his body is going to be critical to winning.”

He also described “complicated” the third fight that the Mexican will star in against Triple G. The caesar of boxing He also argued that despite the age you are Golovkindoes not mean that Saul has any advantage, so he pointed out that he is still a “dangerous” rivala fact that could surprise the man from Jalisco.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

He added that the unified super middleweight champion is aware of the complexity of the trilogy, so he insisted that it will be a great world fight.

“A complicated fight, a difficult fight and I think that Saúl knows perfectly well that he is going to have a tough fight; even if he goes in his weight, even if Golovkin is going to gain weight. Golovkin is already old, He is 40 years oldbut he is still a dangerous fighter, so the duration of the fight is going to be a great fight”.

Finally, Julio Cesar Chavez He did not dare to give an accurate prognosis as in previous fights, he limited himself to saying that the one with the best display with gloves and fists will win, but he did not hide his preference to see the champion Canelo Álvarez: “As a Mexican, I want Saúl to win.but above the ring the best will win.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

It will be next Saturday September, 17th when the public witnesses the closing of the trilogy that will define the maximum champion of the 168 pounds. In the pre-match, the Canelo has taken it upon himself to make public his anger and rejection of Gennady Golovkinto the point of insulting him at press conferences.

Since the event was confirmed, the Mexican argued that it was a personal fight and that his goal will be to retire GGG, even went so far as to affirm his hatred for Golovkin. For his part, the Kazakh has ignored the provocations of the unified champion and has remained on the sidelines but on one occasion recalled the Canelo clenbuterol case in 2018which generated controversy.

