Julio Cesar Chavez’s prediction for Canelo vs. Bivol

The predictions of the fight Saul Canelo Álvarez contra Dmitry Bivol They began to circulate, a few days after the contest that will define the new champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the bookmakers and other sports analysts began to point to the figure that will emerge victorious.

And one of the former boxers who was encouraged to give his forecast of the result was Julio Cesar Chavezthe great mexican champion shared his opinion and did not hold back on who will be the winner. In an interview with David Faitelson for Chronometer from ESPN, July stated that Canelo will set his record for wins by knockout and will take down the reigning undefeated 175-pound champion.

Despite Bivol’s experience at light heavyweight and his losing streak, the caesar of boxing considered that Álvarez will put an end to said brand and that will kill Dmitry by the chloroform formula. He also revealed how long he considers the fight to last.

Chavez bet that the fight will end after the sixth round; he explained that Bivol will give his best boxing display from the beginning of the fight until the fifth or sixth round, Well, since from that moment on, the man from Guadalajara will dominate the match and finish him off with a forceful blow. In Julio Cesar’s experience in professional boxing, after the middle of the fight will be the key moment for the unified 168-pound champion.

“I think (Bivol) is a fighter who is going to give him, with all due respect, a good five, six rounds. But then he is going to impose the strength, the body shot, the shot from the Canelo it will prevail. I think she’s going to end up knocking out Bivol.”

It should be remembered that Julius Caesar visited the Canelo weeks before the presentation, he lived with Eddy Reynoso and the rest of the Canelo Team, In that meeting, the current boxing commentator saw the details of Saúl’s training, for which he stated that “he is prepared, concentrated for the fight.”

Also on that visit, the caesar of boxing wished him luck and success Canelo for his first fight in 2022 and expressed his desire to see him win the battle of the next Saturday May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In relation to the challenge of going up to 175 pounds after his unification in the super middleweight (168 pounds), Chávez González explained that the man from Guadalajara can even go up to 190 pounds thanks to the advice he has with Edison Omar, whom he described as the best Mexican coach of the moment, but he did make it clear that it will be a difficult matchup for Álvarez against Bivol.

Because the Russian competitor will enter the ring in his natural category plus the difference in height with Saúl Álvarez, the boxing analyst described the fight as “difficult”, but reaffirmed his idea that the leader of the Canelo Team will emerge victorious and as the new 175-pound champion.

“Yo I think it’s a tough fight for him He can fight at 160, 168, 175 (pounds), I think up to 170, 180, 190 and he looks perfectly fine”, detailed Julio César Chávez.

It should be noted that July and Canelo They have a good friendship and respect, despite the fact that the public has constantly compared them in relation to the legacy of their career in Mexican professional boxing, both have put comparisons aside and have expressed their respect and admiration for each other.

