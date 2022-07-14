Julio César Chávez’s wish for his 60th birthday

Julio César Chávez reached 60 years of life (Photo: Omar Martínez/ Cuartoscuro.com)



This July 12, Mexican boxing is partying as it celebrates the birthday of Julio Cesar Chavez. The great mexican champion arrived at six decades of lifefor which different figures of world and national boxing sent him congratulatory messages, as well as various sports journalists.

On the eve of his life anniversary, the caesar of boxing He confessed what his wish will be to celebrate his birthday and continue adding more years of life in good shape and with the illusion of continuing to practice boxing. During an interview with ESPN, Julio César told what his greatest desire is in his 60 years of life.

Throughout its path above the ring He became an icon for the fights he starred in in the 1990s, but the other side of his career was tainted by the addiction problem he faced as a young man; so to receive another year of life asked to stay away from that problem and beat a new addiction, the cigar.

Julio César Chávez assured that he will continue to practice boxing despite his 60 years of age (Photo: Fernando Carranza García/ Cuartoscuro.com)

He also explained that since he hung up his gloves he has not stopped do sportso hope to continue with that habit despite reaching 60 years of life. She made it clear that his main desire to receive the six decades of life is to show that you can beat any addiction and that you can lead a healthy life regardless of age.

“You know that when you leave one addiction, you pick up another. I grabbed the cigarette, fortunately I am a person who has the habit of exercising every dayAt my age, at my 60 years, it is the habit that has stayed with me. But I took the cigarette, so on July 12 there I am going to give a message that yes you can also quit smoking”.

He added that It will not be an easy challenge but that he will do everything possible to carry it out and thus have a healthy life from the age of 60 onwards. It should be noted that since the boxing living legend returned to a healthy life, has undertaken social work to help all kinds of people who also deal with problems like the one that Chávez González had.

Julio is planning one more fight to celebrate his 60 years of life (Photo: Getty Images)

Previously the mr knockout shared how he would celebrate his life anniversary, and it would be with a exhibition fight. Chávez González would come out of retirement to star in a contest higher up in the ring with the aim of Extend your legacy to younger generations.

Although he did not reveal more details of the event, Erik Terrible Morales was in charge of doing it, according to the Mexican champion he would be the rival of the Champ and they would carry out the combat at the end of September.

Julio lamented the situation that Chávez Jr. is experiencing (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

Even though that him great mexican champion was happy for the celebration of his birthday, he did not ignore the adversity that his family faces because Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. still hospitalized in a rehabilitation clinic. At the beginning of 2022, the former professional boxer was in charge of publicly sharing the news that his son would be admitted to a rehabilitation center.

confessed the sadness that seeing his son in such a situation generates, so he pointed out that as long as it is within his reach, he will support his children to get ahead and rebuild their lives.

“For me it has been very difficult, I have always fought, I fought against my addiction. Unfortunately, my children followed their father’s patterns and, unfortunately, it has been very difficult for me. For example, right now having my son in a recovery center is very sad for me […] As long as I am clean, I am well, I will always advocate for my children to be well, “he confessed.

