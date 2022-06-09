Julio César revealed what has happened to Chávez Jr. and his recovery

Julio César Chávez explained that his son is fine (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

Beginning of 2020 Julio Cesar Chavez published a video on social networks in which he reported that he took his son, Julius Caesar Jr.to one rehabilitation clinic to treat your addiction situation. Without further details, she stated that julito A long process of recovery would begin.

Since then little has been known about the conditions in which Julio finds himself, since the chavez dynasty has taken care not to touch the subject, but recently the great mexican champion revealed how he is junior.

As part of the press conference for the fight Omar Chavez vs. Rafael Ortizthe former boxer gave himself the space to talk about Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.in an interview with TV Boxeoexplained that her son is doing well and has made significant progress. He assured that Chávez Jr. will get ahead and trusted that his son will resume his personal life.

The Great Mexican Champion explained that Julio César Chávez Jr. is in a recovery program and denied the versions about his kidnapping (Video: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

“Julio is in a recovery process, I already said it. My son is doing well, thank God, he is going to get out of there, he is going to come out recovered. I hope a ray of light falls on him and he really gets back on his way.”

Regarding what will happen to your sports racethe current boxing analyst pointed out that the only thing that matters to him is that his son is well and the fights will be the least of it because he prefers Julius Caesar to be in the company of his children and wife.

When Chávez González spoke about how the family of julitowas moved because he expressed the sadness he feels seeing his grandchildren without their father.

“Mr. Knockout” assured that Chávez Jr. will get ahead and trusted that his son will resume his personal life (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

“If he fights or doesn’t fight, I don’t care, the only thing that matters to me is his life; that he recover his family, that he recover his wife, that he recover his children, because his children are small -my grandchildren- then it is very sad to see my grandchildren alone without their father for the pen*****as he committed.”

On the other hand, the mr knockout affirmed that Chávez Jr. “is on the right track” and although It’s not the first time Junior undergo this type of treatmentthe patriarch of the Chávez dynasty assured that this “will be the good one” so that Julius Caesar is fully recovered and no longer experiences problems with addictions.

“My son is on time, thank God, he is on the right track. It is a long process, it is a process that unfortunately my son has to go through, but it will be very useful to him because I think this is going to be the good one ”

Julio César Chávez assured that his son will get ahead with his life (Photo: Fernando Carranza García/ Cuartoscuro.com)

It was in february 2022 when Julio César took his son to a rehabilitation clinic. His abrupt disappearance from the public sphere and from social networks gave way to the belief that he had been kidnapped, so the caesar of boxing had to clarify the situation.

He explained that Julio had entered a rehabilitation center and that he would be hospitalized for an indefinite period of time. In 2021, Chávez Jr. had already been in rehab for a few months and shortly before the end of the year he returned to the ring.

The December 18, 2021 faced David Pantera Zegarra at the Livestock Fair in Culiacán, Sinaloa. In a combat of light heavyweight 10 rounds, Chávez Jr. was the winner of the contest in a controversial result because the cards were not released. Since then he starred in different controversies on social networks until he entered rehabilitation, so that was his last fight.

KEEP READING:

Court confirmed the suspension of bullfights in Plaza México

The brutal knockout of Lupe Pintor that sentenced the death of Johnny Owen

Zurdo Ramírez sent a warning to Canelo Álvarez after challenging Bivol