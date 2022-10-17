Julio Falcioni confirmed that he is leaving Independiente: “I gave the leaders carte blanche for any search”

Julio Falcioni confirmed that he is leaving Independiente (Fotobaires)

Independent returned to victory after three matches, in the last home game of the season. It was not just another meeting, since it was also about the coach’s farewell Julius Caesar Falcioni of the Red. This was confirmed by the DT in the press conference after the victory against Banfield by 1 to 0 with a goal from Damian Batallini.

“We have spoken with the leaders and I gave them carte blanche to decide what they think is convenient for the club in terms of any search (for DT) or situation that may arise. I will direct against Boca and then they will surely meet with my representative and there will be no problems at all,” the Emperor stated.

Precisely about this last duel next Sunday, where Independiente will be a judge of the championship since it will visit a Boca Juniors that fights for the title with Racing Club, Falcioni dismissed the suspicions and assured: “The guesses are only journalistic. The players go to the front and we will go to play at La Bombonera”.

In relation to the rumors announcing a possible interim against Xeneize and about his future, Falcioni was blunt: “I think now about Tuesday when we work back in the afternoon. I’m already thinking about the schedule for Sunday’s match, then we’ll see later what we do and what we decide. I say again that surely my representative will meet with the leaders and they will agree on the best for Independiente”.

Falcioni also analyzed the win against Banfield. “We were looking for a match and in the previous one we thought that the rival was going to come out quickly. We were very correctly stopped, we were able to make the difference in the first half and the rival could never be deep. I think we played a correct game, against a team that came to offer us a lot of protection with a line of five and quick starts, we controlled them well”.

Returning to his decision to step aside in the face of the arrival of the new leadership led by Fabián Doman, with whom he met a few days ago, the 66-year-old coach said: “It is the right thing to do, this is how things are done. We talked and I gave them the freedom to decide what is best for Independiente. Once they decide, they should get together with my people and agree without any inconvenience”.

Meanwhile, about his cycle in the Red, he added: “We have harvested a number of extremely important points, 23, in two months and a little. I am very satisfied with the performance and the effort made by the group, which had a very good harmony with us. We have one game left that will surely be in the definition of the tournament and we will face it in the best way”.

And he concluded: “I tell people that surely I would have liked to do more than we could do. We grabbed the team in 26th position and today we are 13th. It is not a good position, we are not satisfied. I would have liked to finish higher. We did what we could”.

