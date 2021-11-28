Julio Furch returned Atlas to a semi-final after 17 years

Atlas eliminated Monterrey and entered the Liguilla Semifinal. (Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

Atlas exacted revenge for his past eliminations. In the past decade, he has twice come across Monterrey in the Liguilla and in both the Rayados prevailed. Today the story was different, because the Foxes took advantage of their position in the table and, even though they drew 1-1, those from Jalisco reached the semifinals, fruit of his great tournament.

Atlas felt the encouragement of his audience and started the match with intensity. The Foxes managed to take possession of the ball and, at minute 17, they managed to score the maximum penalty in their favor, thanks to a knockdown that they suffered Luis Reyes. Immediately, the scorer Julio Furch He took the ball, adjusted it and never took his eyes off it. With two meters of running, he hit the ball and fooled Esteban Andrada.

This was the ninth goal in league play for the Argentine forward. He also confirmed its importance for the Jalisco team, as it is his ninth collaboration to contribute to the scoreboard so far in the tournament.

The annotation was very important for the local team, since as in this tournament the away goal rule was eliminated, it forced Rayados to score a minimum of two mandatory goals to qualify. For this reason, after the networks were shaken, the team of Javier Aguirre took control of the ball and looked for the tie. They failed and the game went 1-0 at halftime.

The Atlas team accumulates 70 years without being a Mexican soccer champion. (Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

The second part began with controversy. Barely five minutes went by when the Monterrey team reproached the referee for a penalty that he did not score for sanctioning a previous foul. The silvante did not give in and the game continued its course. With more impetus than quality, the concacaf champion he sought to shorten the distance to fight his classification.

Emotions exploded when, in the 72nd minute, the youth squad Alfonso Gonzalez got the equalizer with a header in the small area. The ironies of the life, At work He was in charge of giving life to the Rayados, in the stadium that saw him make his professional debut. After the goal, the Mexican was thrown on the grass due to the head collision he suffered after finishing. The blow did not happen to majors. With less than fifteen minutes left on the clock, the team at Basque he was a little short of qualifying.

The closing was dramatic, seven minutes were added. Atlas defended with his eleven players, Monterrey got tired of putting centers and that these were rejected. In this way, the most expensive team in Liga MX was eliminated by the general tournament runner-up.

The first leg between Atlas and Monterrey ended in a tie to zero, the return in a tie to one goal. The Foxes advance by better position in the table. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra).



In this way they closed the first keys of the tournament’s Liguilla Scream Mexico Opening 2021. First Pumas gave the surprise when entering last place, eliminating in repechage to Toluca and now have eliminated America at the Azteca Stadium. After the foxes they did the same with Monterrey. Due to this combination of results, the university students will face off against Atlas in the semifinals, series that will close at the Jalisco stadium.

So far, the Argentine coach, Diego Cocca, is making history with the red and black team. Since his arrival, the squad has kept fighting to a minimum in the playoffs. Now he led them to harvest their best short tournament with 29 points and a second place. That was not enough and now led the team to the semifinals after 17 years. Can he break 70 years of Atlas without being a champion?

