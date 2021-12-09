Julio Furch’s message that excited the fans of Atlas: “A great team that is asleep”

Julio Furch assured that Atlas is a great team (Photo: / Francisco Guasco / EFE)

The Rojinegros del Atlas they classified to the end of Apertura 2021, where they will face the Emeralds of the Lion in pursuit of the championship. The Guadalajara team is going through a streak of 22 years without reaching a final. They have also past 70 years since the last time they got a Mexican league title and on Sunday, December 12, they could add the second trophy to their showcases if they win against those of Guanajuato.

Who was enthusiastic about the possible victory and consecration of the championship of his team was Julio Furch, attacker of the rojinegros. The forward asserted that the institution he represents is a large club, despite having only one championship: “Now one is not aware of what is being achieved or what can be achieved if the championship is given. Now we will have to face the first leg and then it will be the return match where the people will do a great job, where they will show us their support. I always said it, Atlas is a big team that is asleep ”.

The South American striker ended the tournament with an important performance, as he was able to perform seis scores in 1404 minutes. He was placed on the fourth rung in terms of individual scoring table, behind Nicolás López, Germán Berterame and Camilo da Silva.

Atlas went to the final after beating Pumas in the semifinal of the Apertura 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ FMF)

On the other hand, his partner up front was Julian Quinones. The Colombian made five pirouettes. Between the coffee grower and the Argentine they made 11 of the 21 goals of the squad. The Jalisco finished the tournament as the fifth best offense. As for the defensive table, they were second, after only receiving 10 annotations.

Atlas had an enviable step during the regular phase, as got 29 points after 17 rounds; where he was able to obtain eight victories, five draws and four setbacks. The second place earned him to access the final, because in the semifinal they faced the University Cougars and the series ended 1 to 1Therefore, the tiebreaker criterion for position in the table gave them the key to the championship dispute.

The expectations increased phase after phase for the red and black fans, as they are thirsty for titles. In 1951 they got the only league championship that appears in their windows. Thus, the declaration of Furch It surprised both locals and strangers, as the people of Guadalajara remain in the last places as far as titles are limited.

Anderson Santamaría has improved his game at Atlas and is praised by the Mexican press. | Photo: AFP

The fans of the Chivas Rayadas from GuadalajaraA staunch rival of Atlas, she was annoyed with Furch’s words. Through social networks they criticized the South American and pointed him out. The Sagrado Rebaño is one of the most winning clubs in Mexico, having added 12 championships in just over 115 years. In the season, the rojinegros beat the rojiblancos and apparently the result left an open wound in the Chiverío.

The first leg of the final will be played tomorrow December 9 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time) at the Nou Camp de la Fiera Stadium. While the return match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Sunday 1December 2 at 8:15 p.m.. The dispute will be developed at 180 minutes, the winner must prevail on the scoreboard, since the tiebreaker criterion is eliminated in the grand final.

