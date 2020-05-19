Julio Torres Raises More Than $50,000 for Undocumented Workers – Variety

Julio Torres’s particular model of comedy helped elevate $60,000 to help undocumented youth and their households in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Torres, the co-creator of HBO’s sequence “Los Espookys” and a former author on “Saturday Night time Stay,” hosted the digital comedy present “My Solar in Aquarius” on Friday night time for the New York State Youth Management Council‘s COVID-19 aid fund.

The present included improv hand appearing with Nick Kroll, colour principle with Natasha Lyonne and a parody of Beanie Child bios with Bowen Yang. The present additionally included Fred Armisen on the “sounds of letters” and Aidy Bryant critiquing random objects, together with bathroom seat covers and ornate sinks.

“I’m so grateful for everybody who has donated and for the gorgeous individuals who carried out on this little present!” Torres mentioned. “New York’s undocumented inhabitants is already at a deficit. Discovering work, staying wholesome, and ensuring their children are getting a correct schooling are every single day hurdles these New Yorkers are up towards. COVID 19 disaster has solely pushed them additional into the shadows, as they won’t be getting any form of authorities assist — regardless of contributing to the town with important and sometimes harmful work day after day.”

The fundraiser was sponsored by New American Financial system (NAE), an immigration advocacy group. Torres has posted the present’s section with Yang on NAE’s YouTube web page in hopes that it’ll encourage extra donations.

The complete present is posted now till Monday, Might 25.

“[Undocumented people] have largely been excluded from the dialog, proving that whereas we wish to suppose ‘we’re all on this collectively,’ that’s not true in observe,” he mentioned. “Throwing some cash at this can be a begin. I hope we hold donating and speaking about it – striving to make significant change. Within the meantime powerful… thanks and please get pleasure from this foolish second on the web. Inform a pal and please donate. A small distinction is a distinction!”

All proceeds raised for New York State Youth Management Council’s COVID-19 aid fund are being distributed to households by means of checks or digital transfers with priorities targeted on single mum or dad properties with young children, LGBTQ immigrants and folks with disabilities.

“NAE was so honored to accomplice with Julio Torres and NYSYLC on this entertaining and mission-driven occasion,” mentioned NAE director of content material technique Katherine Steinberg. “Elevating greater than $50,000 to straight help undocumented immigrants going through hardship in New York is an unimaginable step in guaranteeing all immigrants are cared for throughout this pandemic.”