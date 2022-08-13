Julio Urías and the snub he received from the MLB on his birthday

Julio Urías received his 26th birthday without being included in the top 5 candidates for the Cy Young Award in the MLB (Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

Julius Uriahthe best Mexican pitcher of the moment in Major League Baseball (MLB), turned 26 this August 12. Although he received tributes from his team and the Major Leagues thanks to his good performance in the 2022 campaign, on the same day a list from which he was excluded and in which he has sought to be considered for a couple of seasons.

Through his verified account on Twitter, the @MLB unveiled “with less than two months to go, this is how MLB.com sees the races on the Cy Young shaking”. Attached to the text, an infographic was published with the top five pitchers from each of the leagueswhich could be considered in the final list to determine the winners of the prestigious recognition, but The Mexican did not appear.

The Dodgers are part of the National League and had the portrayal of Tony Gonsolin, although he ranked fourth among the favourites. Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins appeared in first place, followed by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes. In third place is Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves, while the last position was occupied by Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies.

On the other hand, the favorite to win the recognition in the American League is Justin Verlander de Houston Astros, while Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox will look to unseat him in the closing game. The bottom three rungs went to Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays, Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that, despite having had one of the worst starts in his career as a major leaguer, Julius Uriah He corrected his course and managed to improve his stats. Throughout 22 matches he has been awarded 12 wins and six defeats with an average of 2.49 ERA. Thanks to this, the ranking of ESPN ranked him sixth among the best pitchers in the league thus far.

Similarly, the Twitter account in Mexico of the Major Leagues issued a comparative infographic of the statistics of the Culichi in 2021 and the same stretch in 2022. Although he has fewer wins than last term, he has seen a notable improvement in his ERA stat, previously posting a 3.24 percentage.

Upon learning of the list issued by the league, several users announced their nonconformity. “Aaron Nola, Max Fried and Tony Gonsolin over Urías, really? MLB never tires of underestimating Urías”, “Julio Urías being underestimated once again” and “It purges me that they do not consider Julio Urías when he has been better than Max Fried and Aaron Nola. Easy Julio Urías is in the top 5 of the National League”, were comments issued on the social network.

The Dodgers team was one of the entities that was in charge of remembering the celebration for the 26th anniversary of Urías. However, in social networks, other characters such as Antonio de Valdés, who also classified him as a “huge player” joined the trend. The MLB account for Mexico also released its congratulations.

The next time Dave Roberts calls Julius Uriah to the mound he will be engaging in his meeting number 23 as a starter in the current season. According to the rotation that the manager of the Los Angeles ninth has managed, and after having beaten the San Francisco Giants, the Mexican could see action again in the first game of the series against Milwaukee Brewers on Monday August 15th on the diamond at American Family Field.

