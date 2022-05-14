Julio Urías will look for his third victory of the season in the MLB against the Phillies

Julio Urías will make his seventh appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Julio Cesar Urias Acosta he’ll return to action with the Dodgers after a five-day layoff. The last time the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, climbed the mound he directed one of his worst outings and the offense failed to support it, so the loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thus, in the series against the Philadelphia Phillies will seek to vindicate himself to surpass his own record of victories per season.

The line up corresponding to third meeting of the series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will be headed by the Mexican pitcher. it will be this saturday May 14, 2022 at 9:10 p.m.on the mound at Dodger Stadium, when the Culichi make your seventh appearance of the season and look for the third victory in his history. So far he has a record of Two wins and two setbacks.

Dave Roberts entrusted the hard work of winning the game to Julio Urías. And it is that the two meetings of the series that have been started by pitchers Tyler Anderson and Walker Buehler resulted in close defeats by scores of 9 against 7 and 12 against 10. In that sense, the Mexican’s task will consist of appeasing the explosiveness of the batting that has been reflected on the boards.

Sinaloa’s record in the 2022 season is 2-2 (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Julio’s sixth appearance of the season was in the first game of the series against the Pirates. Throughout the six innings that he played, the Mexican pitcher did not shine due to the number of strikeouts that he usually prescribes. Although he retired four batters and allowed only two runs against him, 11 players managed to connect with hits and get on base, the most he has allowed throughout his MLB career.

When Dave Roberts retired him from the field of play, in the sixth completed inning, the scoreboard favored the guests of PNC Park by two runs to zero. Responsibility for correcting the game’s path fell to relievers Phillip Bickford and Robbie Erlin, who each participated in just one inning and allowed the three races that consummated his defeat.

Despite the questionable work of the Dodgers pitchers, the defensive work of the Pirates also had an influence so that the power of the Los Angeles hitters did not explode. And it is that José Quintana, who took the victory, barely allowed two hits in six innings and no runs. His relievers Anthony Banda, Wil Crowe and David Bednar cemented the win by allowing two more hits and Los Angeles’ only run.

Julio Urías has had one of the most complicated starts to the season in his career (Photo: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports)

The final result of the three meetings leaned toward the Pittsburgh side by two to one, a situation that contrasted with the devastating performance of the Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in the previous series. The picture against the Phillies is not so different, because the Dodgers have already lost two of the four games. of the program, so a possible victory for Urías could lead them to a tie.

At the moment, the Dodgers accumulate a record of 20 wins and 11 losses. Thus, with a percentage of .645, they have positioned themselves as the best team in the Western Conference in the National League. In the event that the pitcher from Sinaloa cannot carry the victory against Philadelphia, the ninth could move down to second position and pave the way for the San Diego Padres.

