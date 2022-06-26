Julio Urías will seek his fifth victory and return to the top 10 of MLB pitchers

Julio Urías is the designated pitcher to open the series against the Atlanta Braves (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Over the course of the 2022 season, Julio Urías has not managed to capture the same number of spotlights who accompanied him after he won the World Series. Despite the little support that he has had from his offense and that his start to the season was irregular, with the passing of the games he has improved his statistics. In this sense, against Atlanta Braves will look for one victoria more, as well as enter the top 10 pitching de la Major League Baseball (MLB).

After taking the series against the Cincinnati Reds 3-0, manager Dave Roberts will look to extend the winning streak with Julius Uriah. In that sense, he designated the Mexican as the pitcher chosen to open first of the three commitments agreed with the ninth of the Braves. The meeting will take place on the diamond at SunTrust Park, sharp at 6:20 p.m. this Friday, April 24.

To round out the team, the manager will send a line up with some of his best men. In that sense, the characters in charge of the attack will be Trea Turner, Freddie FreemanWill Smith, Max MuncyChris Taylor, Justin TurnerGavin Lux, Cody Bellinger and Tracey Thompson, who will play a decisive role so that the Mexican can carry the victory.

The Mexican wants to return to the list of the best pitchers of the season (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

A season after having established himself as the pitcher with the most duels won in the season, the Culichi has suffered to return to the path of triumph. From the start he experienced difficulties in showing the best version of himself and, although as the games went by he improved, his batters have not taken the caste when he mounts the mound. In such a way that in his 13 participations he accumulates four wins against six setbacks.

Although his participation has been recurrent, he had to wait almost a month to hang his most recent victory. It was June 18 when, against the Cleveland Guardians, their offense was able to score seven runs. During the performance he pitched six complete innings where did not receive earned runs and only allowed two hits. In addition, he withdrew by way of strike out 15 of 17 men he faced.

So far, the Mexican has a percentage of effectiveness of 2.56figure with which it is located in the 11th place in the ranking performed by ESPN. The list is led by his teammate Tony Gonsolin, who has 1.58. However, Urias can close the gap if he repeats a strong performance against Ian Anderson, the opposing pitcher.

Julio Urías seeks to repeat the World Series title with the Dodgers (Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Although the complicated series against San Francisco Giants y Cleveland Guardians They took them away for a few days from the leadership of their division, the Dodgers have been able to regain their position of honor in the Western Conference of the National League. They currently have a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres and have won six of their last 10 games.

Secondly, Atlanta Braves have consolidated a good streak of seven wins in his most recent ten games. Although they rank second in the National League Eastern Conference, they have the fourth best percentage of the entire region. That result could catapult them into the postseason over teams like the Pirates, Cardinals and Phillies.

The Dodgers’ visit to the Braves’ home also involves the return of Freddie Freeman to the stadium that hosted him last season. Although he acknowledged the nostalgia of stepping on the SunTrust Park lawn again, his role could be decisive for his new ninth to come out with his head held high throughout the series.

