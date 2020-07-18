July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 630 boy group members, utilizing large knowledge collected from June 17 to July 18.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the 19th consecutive month, scoring a complete model status index of 6,104,773 for July. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Oricon,” and “hashtag,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “file,” “surpass,” and “excellent.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 83.50 p.c constructive reactions.

EXO’s Chanyeol rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of 4,197,287, marking a powerful 185.21 p.c improve in his rating since June.

BTS’s Jungkook and V maintained their respective positions at third and fourth on the checklist, with Jungkook scoring a model status index of 4,121,974 and V following shut behind with an index of three,950,794 for the month.

Lastly, EXO’s Sehun rounded out the highest 5 with a model status index of three,766,957 for July.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS’s Jimin EXO’s Chanyeol BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s V EXO’s Sehun BTS’ Suga EXO’s Baekhyun Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon BTS’s Jin TVXQ’s Yunho Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s RM SF9’s Chani SF9’s Rowoon Block B’s Park Kyung BTS’s J-Hope SEVENTEEN’s Jun SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi Teen Prime’s Niel SEVENTEEN’s Woozi SF9’s Dawon SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan SEVENTEEN’s Vernon The Boyz’s Sunwoo SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Shinhwa’s Kim Dong Wan SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo SF9’s Inseong NU’EST’s Ren

