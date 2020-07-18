General News

July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July 18, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 630 boy group members, utilizing large knowledge collected from June 17 to July 18.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the 19th consecutive month, scoring a complete model status index of 6,104,773 for July. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Oricon,” and “hashtag,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “file,” “surpass,” and “excellent.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 83.50 p.c constructive reactions.

EXO’s Chanyeol rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of 4,197,287, marking a powerful 185.21 p.c improve in his rating since June.

BTS’s Jungkook and V maintained their respective positions at third and fourth on the checklist, with Jungkook scoring a model status index of 4,121,974 and V following shut behind with an index of three,950,794 for the month.

Lastly, EXO’s Sehun rounded out the highest 5 with a model status index of three,766,957 for July.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. EXO’s Chanyeol
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. BTS’s V
  5. EXO’s Sehun
  6. BTS’ Suga
  7. EXO’s Baekhyun
  8. Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon
  9. BTS’s Jin
  10. TVXQ’s Yunho
  11. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. SF9’s Chani
  14. SF9’s Rowoon
  15. Block B’s Park Kyung
  16. BTS’s J-Hope
  17. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  18. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  19. Teen Prime’s Niel
  20. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi
  21. SF9’s Dawon
  22. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
  23. SEVENTEEN’s Vernon
  24. The Boyz’s Sunwoo
  25. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
  26. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  27. Shinhwa’s Kim Dong Wan
  28. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
  29. SF9’s Inseong
  30. NU’EST’s Ren

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment