July Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward To

July has an enormous lineup of recent Ok-pop releases on the way in which, together with thrilling comebacks and debuts!

Take a look at what to prepare for under:

July 1

Block B’s Zico returns on July 1 along with his mini album “Random Field,” together with the title monitor “Summer season Hate” that options Rain.

VERIVERY makes their first comeback since “Highway to Kingdom” that day with the mini album “FACE YOU.”

July 2

B1A4’s Sandeul shares his monitor “Smile Field” on July 2.

Kassy returns along with her single “TOCK TOCK” that day.

July 3

Singer-songwriter Jooyoung drops the brand new tune “Love Distance” on July 3, that includes Heize.

July 6

Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi debuts as the group’s first subunit on July 6 with their mini album “Monster.”

Chungha shares her pre-release single “PLAY” that day.

SF9 makes a comeback on July 6 with the mini album “9loryUS,” that includes the title monitor “Summer season Breeze.”

July 7

DONGKIZ I:KAN, the group’s first venture unit (composed of members MUNIK and Jaechan), debuts on July 7 with their single album “Y.O.U.”

July 8

GreatGuys releases their third mini album “We’re Not Alone_Chapter 2:You&ME” on July 8.

July 9

EXID’s Solji returns as a soloist on July 9 along with her single “As a result of It Occurs to Be Raining Right this moment” (literal title).

July 13

EXO-SC releases their first full album “1 Billion Views” (literal title) on July 13.

GFRIEND returns that day with their mini album “Track of the Sirens.”

July 14

Jeong Sewoon’s comeback is ready for July 14, when he shares his first full album “’24’ PART 1.”

Pink Fantasy returns that day with their single “Shadow Play.”

July 15

Apink’s Jung Eunji makes a solo comeback on July 15.

Rookie boy group TOO makes their first comeback since “Highway to Kingdom” that day with their mini album “Operating TOOgether.”

July 16

1THE9, the boy group from “Underneath 19,” returns on July 16 with “Flip Over.”

July 18

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain have teamed up by way of the variability present “How Do You Play?” to kind a brand new co-ed dance group named SSAK3, they usually’ll be debuting on July 18.

Extra to stay up for

Extra introduced releases deliberate for July with out dates but embody a comeback by SHINee’s Taemin, a primary solo album from Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon, and the debut of YG Leisure’s new boy group TREASURE.

Whereas it was confirmed that ITZY is getting ready for a comeback, JYP has not but shared a deliberate schedule. Experiences a few July comeback by Lee Hello and a collaboration by VIXX’s Ravi and HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon haven’t been confirmed.

Which July launch are you essentially the most enthusiastic about?

Watch Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain prepare for his or her July debut on the most recent episode of “How Do You Play?” under!

