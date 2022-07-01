July free games for subscribers on PS Plus Essential, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime and Netflix

Subscription services renew their incentives with adventures for all types of audiences and genres.

We close the month of July where, despite not having E3 2022, we receive the presentation and new trailers of a good number of video games that, who knows, will still star in the pages of these specials in the years to come. But until then it’s time to look at the present and take a look at the news that PS Plus Essential, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming o Netflix offer their users, all without forgetting Game Pass and other subscription services.

After the successful Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy it was clear that there was still a desire to enjoy this saga of action and platforms. And so it was, shortly after Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was presented to us, offering players a new adventure where they stopped Neo Cortex and N. Tropy, a threat to the entire universe.

Its creators have just delivered The Quarry to the public, with which they continue to show that they are axes when it comes to making cinematographic horror adventures. In Man of Medan, players will enjoy a hair-raising journey to a ghost ship in the first installment of a highly prolific anthology.

The third of the games available with PS Plus Essential is Arcadegeddon, a cooperative multiplayer shooter where you can explore different biomes, play minigames, search for hidden chests and defeat numerous enemies and bosses at your own pace. The objective? Prevent the last arcade in town from disappearing.

With its first game, Microsoft proposes us to enjoy an adventure through nature in which, in the role of an aspiring photographer, we will have to immortalize all kinds of creatures that we find on our journey, overcoming puzzles along the way that emphasize in interaction and cooperation with creatures and plants.

The next title available with Xbox Live Gold has a Spanish signature. This is Relicta, a physics-based first-person puzzle game in which you must creatively combine magnetism and gravity to reveal the secrets of the place. An adventure recommended for those who want puzzles.

Among the classic releases of Xbox Live Gold this time we have Thrillville: Off the Rails, where players can get their own amusement park and even design their own roller coasters, and Torchlight, the first installment of an RPG-style action series. Diablo that captivated many players at the time.

Prime Gaming

The Amazon service has had a fairly full of news in June, but in July it offers us to put our brains to the test while we solve the mysteries of Maniac Mansion, a classic in which Ron Gilbert (Return to Monkey Island) intervened, or develop our own political campaign in the suggestive Suzerain.

Stadia Pro

Stadia Pro continues to give its users little by little more video games to enjoy. For this month of July there are up to six novelties, including Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, the new chapter in this successful horror saga, and Worms WMD, “the best Worms experience ever” where fun is sure.

Netflix

Netflix goes ahead and expands its catalog of mobile games with up to six proposals. To highlight we find Into the Breach, a strategy adventure where you take control of powerful mecha to end an alien threat, and IMMORTALITY, the new Sam Barlow. Release dates have not been provided.

Other subscription services

Game Pass y PS Plus Extra & Premium

In addition to these services that we have told you about, there are other subscription platforms that you can join. For example, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium (which has just been launched), which will give you access to a huge number of video games for a few euros per month, with options to play through the cloud also in some cases. . So go ahead!

