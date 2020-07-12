July Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for woman teams!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted woman teams, utilizing huge information collected from June 10 to July 11.

BLACKPINK rose to the highest of this month’s listing after seeing a formidable 154.40 % enhance of their model popularity index since June, scoring a complete index of 11,638,631 for July. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “YouTube,” “hanbok” (Korean conventional clothes), and “Billboard,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “report,” “obtain,” and “surpass.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 89.56 % constructive reactions.

IZ*ONE, who loved a 81.92 % rise of their rating since final month, took second place within the rankings with a model popularity index of seven,974,564 for July.

Lastly, TWICE got here in third place for the month with a model popularity index of 5,988,530, marking a 12.38 % enhance of their rating since June.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BLACKPINK IZ*ONE TWICE Purple Velvet Oh My Girl ITZY MAMAMOO (G)I-DLE WJSN Apink GFRIEND Weki Meki APRIL Lovelyz cignature MOMOLAND Girl’s Day Weeekly LOONA Ladies’ Technology EXID CLC fromis_9 NATURE GWSN DreamCatcher AOA 3YE Redsquare Berry Good

