July Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July 12, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for woman teams!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted woman teams, utilizing huge information collected from June 10 to July 11.

BLACKPINK rose to the highest of this month’s listing after seeing a formidable 154.40 % enhance of their model popularity index since June, scoring a complete index of 11,638,631 for July. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “YouTube,” “hanbok” (Korean conventional clothes), and “Billboard,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “report,” “obtain,” and “surpass.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 89.56 % constructive reactions.

IZ*ONE, who loved a 81.92 % rise of their rating since final month, took second place within the rankings with a model popularity index of seven,974,564 for July.

Lastly, TWICE got here in third place for the month with a model popularity index of 5,988,530, marking a 12.38 % enhance of their rating since June.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. IZ*ONE
  3. TWICE
  4. Purple Velvet
  5. Oh My Girl
  6. ITZY
  7. MAMAMOO
  8. (G)I-DLE
  9. WJSN
  10. Apink
  11. GFRIEND
  12. Weki Meki
  13. APRIL
  14. Lovelyz
  15. cignature
  16. MOMOLAND
  17. Girl’s Day
  18. Weeekly
  19. LOONA
  20. Ladies’ Technology
  21. EXID
  22. CLC
  23. fromis_9
  24. NATURE
  25. GWSN
  26. DreamCatcher
  27. AOA
  28. 3YE
  29. Redsquare
  30. Berry Good

