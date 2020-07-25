General News

July Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July 25, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has shared this month’s model popularity rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing huge information collected from June 24 to July 24.

BTS spent one other month on the prime of the listing, scoring a complete model popularity index of 10,973,562 for July. Though their index fell by 13 %, they nonetheless maintained their prime place.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Oricon,” and “Guinness,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “seem,” “shifting,” and “new file.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.02 % constructive reactions.

BLACKPINK got here in second place for one more month. Their complete model popularity index got here in at 10,083,574 factors, which was a 29.46 % improve from the earlier month.

In third place was Crimson Velvet, rising from fourth place within the earlier month. They scored a complete model popularity index of three,938,857, which was a 37.31 % improve from the earlier month.

Try this month’s prime 30 beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Crimson Velvet
  4. TWICE
  5. IZ*ONE
  6. GFRIEND
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. EXO
  9. Oh My Woman
  10. (G)I-DLE
  11. ONF
  12. Weeekly
  13. Apink
  14. NCT
  15. SF9
  16. ITZY
  17. MAMAMOO
  18. WJSN
  19. APRIL
  20. NU’EST
  21. SHINee
  22. Tremendous Junior
  23. DIA
  24. Spotlight
  25. ASTRO
  26. Golden Little one
  27. AB6IX
  28. BIGBANG
  29. Teen Prime
  30. Weki Meki

