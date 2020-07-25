July Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has shared this month’s model popularity rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing huge information collected from June 24 to July 24.

BTS spent one other month on the prime of the listing, scoring a complete model popularity index of 10,973,562 for July. Though their index fell by 13 %, they nonetheless maintained their prime place.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Oricon,” and “Guinness,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “seem,” “shifting,” and “new file.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.02 % constructive reactions.

BLACKPINK got here in second place for one more month. Their complete model popularity index got here in at 10,083,574 factors, which was a 29.46 % improve from the earlier month.

In third place was Crimson Velvet, rising from fourth place within the earlier month. They scored a complete model popularity index of three,938,857, which was a 37.31 % improve from the earlier month.

Try this month’s prime 30 beneath!

BTS BLACKPINK Crimson Velvet TWICE IZ*ONE GFRIEND SEVENTEEN EXO Oh My Woman (G)I-DLE ONF Weeekly Apink NCT SF9 ITZY MAMAMOO WJSN APRIL NU’EST SHINee Tremendous Junior DIA Spotlight ASTRO Golden Little one AB6IX BIGBANG Teen Prime Weki Meki

Supply (1) (2)