July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for singers!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from June 25 to July 25.

BTS retains their place on the high of the listing for July, scoring a complete model fame index of 12,110,094.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong additionally maintains his spot in second place with a model fame index of 11,426,057, whereas BLACKPINK rose to 3rd place within the rankings after scoring a complete index of 11,279,288 for the month.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS Im Younger Woong BLACKPINK Kang Daniel IU Younger Tak Lee Hello Lee Chan Received Somi Purple Velvet GFRIEND Oh My Lady IZ*ONE TWICE Jang Min Ho MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Sunmi SEVENTEEN EXO Zico ITZY Jung Dong Received Tune Ga In Rain Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon Kim Hee Jae Chungha EXO’s Baekhyun Apink MAMAMOO

