July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July 26, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for singers!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from June 25 to July 25.

BTS retains their place on the high of the listing for July, scoring a complete model fame index of 12,110,094.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong additionally maintains his spot in second place with a model fame index of 11,426,057, whereas BLACKPINK rose to 3rd place within the rankings after scoring a complete index of 11,279,288 for the month.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

    1. BTS
    2. Im Younger Woong
    3. BLACKPINK
    4. Kang Daniel
    5. IU
    6. Younger Tak
    7. Lee Hello
    8. Lee Chan Received
    9. Somi
    10. Purple Velvet
    11. GFRIEND
    12. Oh My Lady
    13. IZ*ONE
    14. TWICE
    15. Jang Min Ho
    16. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
    17. Sunmi
    18. SEVENTEEN
    19. EXO
    20. Zico
    21. ITZY
    22. Jung Dong Received
    23. Tune Ga In
    24. Rain
    25. Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon
    26. Kim Hee Jae
    27. Chungha
    28. EXO’s Baekhyun
    29. Apink
    30. MAMAMOO

