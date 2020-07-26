July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for singers!
The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from June 25 to July 25.
BTS retains their place on the high of the listing for July, scoring a complete model fame index of 12,110,094.
“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong additionally maintains his spot in second place with a model fame index of 11,426,057, whereas BLACKPINK rose to 3rd place within the rankings after scoring a complete index of 11,279,288 for the month.
Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!
- BTS
- Im Younger Woong
- BLACKPINK
- Kang Daniel
- IU
- Younger Tak
- Lee Hello
- Lee Chan Received
- Somi
- Purple Velvet
- GFRIEND
- Oh My Lady
- IZ*ONE
- TWICE
- Jang Min Ho
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- Sunmi
- SEVENTEEN
- EXO
- Zico
- ITZY
- Jung Dong Received
- Tune Ga In
- Rain
- Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon
- Kim Hee Jae
- Chungha
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- Apink
- MAMAMOO
