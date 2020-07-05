July Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for selection exhibits!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, interplay, media protection, group consciousness, and viewership indexes of 50 in style selection packages, utilizing massive information collected from June 5 to July 5.

TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” topped this month’s listing with a model popularity index of 11,399,112, marking a 47.14 % enhance in its rating since June. Excessive-ranking phrases within the present’s key phrase evaluation included “Im Younger Woong,” “Kim Ho Joong,” and “Younger Tak,” whereas its highest-ranking associated phrases included “blissful,” “focus,” and “problem.” This system’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 85.93 % constructive reactions.

MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) got here in at an in depth second with a model popularity index of 11,279,232, marking a 16.78 % rise in its rating since final month.

Lastly, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” rose to 3rd place within the rankings after seeing a 45.77 % enhance in its rating since June. The variability present scored a complete model popularity index of 9,682,399 for July.

Try the highest 20 for this month under!

“Love Name Middle” “House Alone” “How Do You Play?” “My Ugly Duckling” “Three Meals a Day” “Ask Us Something” “Balsam College” (literal translation) “Spouse’s Style” “Canine Are Unimaginable” “The place is My House” “The King of Masks Singer” “Operating Man” “Coronary heart Sign” “The Supervisor” “Home on Wheels” “Identical Mattress, Totally different Goals” “Immortal Songs” “Carefree Kickers” “2 Days & 1 Night time” “The Return of Superman”

